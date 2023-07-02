Auburn offers 4-star RB and Louisville commit Duke Watson

Hugh Freeze and the rest of Auburn’s staff are not afraid to attempt and flip a recruit who is committed elsewhere.

On Friday Cadillac Williams extended an offer to four-star running back Duke Watson, who committed to Louisville on June 11.

Williams has already landed one of his top targets in four-star running back J'Marion Burnette but the Tigers are looking for a second running back to pair with him and Watson fits the bill.

Checking in at 6-feet-1 and 180-pounds, he would be the speed back while Burnetter is a bruiser.

Watson is the No. 443 overall player and No. 35 running back in the 247Sports Recruiting ranking. The Forsyth, Georgia native is also the No. 50 player from the Peach State.

He rushed for 3,385 yards and 39 touchdowns over the past two seasons for Mary Persons High School. He averaged 7.9 yards per carry and rushed for over 100 yards in 17 of his 22 games.

