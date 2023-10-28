Auburn offers 3-star OT committed to Oregon State

Auburn is casting a wide net as they look to land more offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class. The Tigers extended an offer to Rustin Young, a three-star offensive tackle from Honolulu, Hawaii, on Thursday.

Young committed to Oregon State on July 15 and Auburn is the first SEC program to extend him an offer. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder is set to compete in the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game.

He is the No. 645 overall player and No. 52 offensive tackle in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 3 player from Hawaii.

While offensive line coach Jake Thorton is his primary recruiter and extended the offer, tight end coach Ben Aigamaua is also helping recruit him. Aigamaua is from American Samoa and the duo has had success in landing offensive linemen from the West Coast.

DeAndre Carter, Auburn’s only offensive line commit, is from Santa Anna, California.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire