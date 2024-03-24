Auburn offers 2026 LB Jaquez Wilkes

Auburn football has recently reached out to one of the top players from the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Jaquez Wilkes, a four-star linebacker from nearby Wadley, Alabama, received an offer from Auburn last week. He has now collected 10 offers, with seven of those coming from SEC schools.

He has been a frequent visitor to the Plains, most recently visiting over the weekend. He tells Jason Caldwell of 247Sports that he is excited to receive an offer from the program that is 45 miles away from his hometown. He has also developed a relationship with linebackers coach Josh Aldridge, who wants to keep Wilkes “in the state.”

The 6-4, 218-pound linebacker has not received a ranking from 247Sports or ESPN yet but is considered a four-star linebacker by On3 and Rivals. He recorded 104 tackles last season for Wadley High School, but is a great runner as well. Offensively, he gained 1,792 yards and scored 22 touchdowns as a running back.

In addition to Auburn, Wilkes has landed offers from Penn State, LSU, Tennessee, and Arkansas. Auburn is the early favorite to land Wilkes according to On3, with a forecast of 77.8%.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire