Auburn offers 2024 linebacker out of Georgia

Coach Hugh Freeze is already on the recruiting trail for 2024.

Linebacker recruit Devin Smith announced on Twitter Friday that the Tigers have given him an offer for the 2024 class. Because the class is far out, Smith hasn’t been assigned a rating by 247Sports.

Smith has 12 offers already, a considerable amount for a recruit so far out in the cycle. He currently has three other offers from SEC schools, with Tennessee, Kentucky and South Carolina also giving him offers. So far, only two schools from his home state of Georgia have offered him — Georgia Southern and Georgia State.

Auburn currently has two recruits for the 2024 class in quarterback Adrian Posse and cornerback A’Mon Lane. The team has particularly focused on the linebacker position for recruiting, though, as the Tigers have offered 23 of them for the 2024 class — more than any other position thus far. The Tigers will hope to make Smith a part of their roster when the class comes around.

