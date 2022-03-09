Auburn offers 2024 four-star linebacker from Alabama

River Wells
·1 min read

Auburn recently offered 2024 linebacker Demarcus Riddick from Clanton, Alabama.

Riddick is a linebacker who shows good potential as a pass rusher coming aggressively off the line. His Twitter bio claims that he runs a 4.5 in the 40-yard-dash, and his film backs up his speed both off the line and moving sideline to sideline in coverage.

He also has reps on both special teams and offense, however, where he’s made use of his speed on the kicking team and catching the ball out wide. Riddick is listed as an athlete on 247Sports, but as a linebacker, he’d be the fifth of his position to be offered by Auburn in the 2024 class.

Demarcus Riddick’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

Rivals

4

116

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

247 Composite

Vitals

Hometown

Clanton, Alabama

Projected Position

Linebacker

Height

6-2

Weight

190

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Offered on Mar. 8, 2022

  • No visit scheduled

Offers

  • Auburn

  • Florida

  • Florida State

  • Georgia

  • LSU

  • Oklahoma

  • Ole Miss

  • Penn State

Crystal Ball

No projections submitted

Film

Twitter

Contact/Follow us @AuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions.

Recommended Stories