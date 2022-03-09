Auburn offers 2024 four-star linebacker from Alabama
Auburn recently offered 2024 linebacker Demarcus Riddick from Clanton, Alabama.
Riddick is a linebacker who shows good potential as a pass rusher coming aggressively off the line. His Twitter bio claims that he runs a 4.5 in the 40-yard-dash, and his film backs up his speed both off the line and moving sideline to sideline in coverage.
He also has reps on both special teams and offense, however, where he’s made use of his speed on the kicking team and catching the ball out wide. Riddick is listed as an athlete on 247Sports, but as a linebacker, he’d be the fifth of his position to be offered by Auburn in the 2024 class.
Demarcus Riddick’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
–
–
–
–
Rivals
4
116
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
–
–
–
247 Composite
–
–
–
–
Vitals
Hometown
Clanton, Alabama
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-2
Weight
190
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered on Mar. 8, 2022
No visit scheduled
Offers
Auburn
Florida
Florida State
Georgia
LSU
Oklahoma
Ole Miss
Penn State
Crystal Ball
No projections submitted
Film
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Auburn @ZacEtheridge4 @KeithNiebuhr @AL6AFootball @GasCrew7v7 @CoachMorton28 @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/lqEld4PS2E
— demarcus (@DemarcusRiddic) March 8, 2022
