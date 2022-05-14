Auburn offers 2024 five-star DL Hevin Brown-Shuler

Auburn has entered the mix for one of the best recruits in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Hevin Brown-Shuler is a five-star defensive lineman and on Friday Auburn extended an offer to him. The Atlanta, Georgia native was a member of the MaxPreps Freshman All-American team in 2020.

He is ranked as the No. 22 overall player and No. 3 defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking for the 2024 recruiting class. He is also ranked as the No. 4 player in Georgia.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Brown-Shuler has experience playing across the defensive line for Pace Academy but projects best as a defensive tackle at the college level.

Despite having played just two seasons of high school football he already has over 20 scholarship offers and Auburn will be in for a battle to land the talented defensive lineman.

List

Story continues

2023 Prospects: Phil Picciotti's Recruiting Profile

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!