Auburn offers 2024 athlete out of Florida

After a successful recruiting weekend at the “Big Cat” event for the 2024 class, Auburn is looking to keep the momentum going.

The Tigers recently offered 2024 recruit Fred Gaskin III out of Ocala, Florida, on Sunday, according to his Twitter account. Gaskin is listed as an athlete and seems to play all around the offense, with his film showing snaps at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

Gaskin is the fifth “athlete” that Auburn has offered for the 2024 class. None of the other targets for Auburn there have committed, although it may be difficult to make Gaksin the first — he is being pursued by a number of in-state prospects such as Florida, Florida State and Miami.

Gaskin has no Crystal Ball projections at the moment, nor has he narrowed down any teams in his recruitment process, but his name is one to watch as the 2024 class gets closer to signing next year.

