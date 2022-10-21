Auburn offers 2023 wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald

Chance Fitzgerald’s recruitment has blown up over the past week with offers pouring in from all over the country.

The 6-foot-3, 184-pound Fitzgerald is from Nolensville, Tennessee, and has earned 20 scholarship offers in October alone.

Auburn is the latest school to extend an offer to the talented wide receiver, with offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau doing so on Thursday.

Fitzgerald is a three-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 501 overall recruit and No. 67 wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 15 prospect from Tennessee.

Auburn currently has two wide receivers committed in the 2023 recruiting class, four-stars Adam Hopkins and Daquayvious Sorey.

Fitzgerald has had an impressive start to his senior season, leading Nolensville High School to an 8-0 start.

List

Auburn Wire's Week 8 SEC picks

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire