Auburn offerers defensive lineman committed to Big Ten program

Auburn has already flipped one defensive lineman from a Big Ten school and they are now trying to flip a second.

The Tigers extended an offer to three-star defensive lineman Roderick Pierce on Tuesday. He has been committed to the Wisconsin Badgers since May 13.

Wisconsin fired its head coach Paul Chryst on Oct. 2 and named defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard interim head coach for the rest of the season and Auburn is looking to capitalize on the change to pull Pierce away from the Badgers.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Pierce is from Oak Lawn, Illinois. He is ranked as the No. 729 overall player and No. 81 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 12 player from Illinois.

Auburn has a need along the defensive line in the 2023 recruiting class and currently has commits from four-star edge rushers Ashley Williams and Wilky Denaud as well as three-star defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless.

