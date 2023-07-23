Auburn offensive lineman makes 247Sports’ All-Name Team

It hasn’t been determined yet if offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat will be a starter for Auburn this season but he was just named to one of the top groups in college football, the 247Sports’ All-Name Team.

Muskrat is entering his first season at Auburn after spending the past three seasons at Tulsa. He entered the portal after the season and decided to reunite with Auburn offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery, who was his head coach at Tusla.

The 6-foot-3, 302-pounder is in contention to be Auburn’s starting guard, battling Kameron Stutts, tate johnson, Jeremiah Wright and Connor Lew for the two spots.

Muskrat played 18 games at tackle for Tulsa and could slide back outside for Auburn if needed, but he profiles more as a guard in the SEC and that is his path to playing time.

After sorting through rosters across the FBS, here is 247Sports' All-Name Team for the 2023 college football season. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZnNbS7vksB — 247Sports (@247Sports) July 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire