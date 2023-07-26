Auburn offensive line target trending towards ACC rival

Auburn and Georgia Tech might not play on the field anymore, but they are not done battling it out on the recruiting trail.

The latest fight is for three-star offensive lineman Jameson Riggs and it may be coming to an end soon. He included both programs in his top 10 schools back in May and the two programs have long been seen as the top contenders for him.

Riggs is the No. 643 overall player and No. 44 offensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 78 player from Georgia.

The Hiram, Georgia native took official visits to both programs in June and at times each one has appeared to be in the lead. However, the Yellow Jackets are currently surging and now look like the favorites to land the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder.

Both Bryce Koon and Rod Mackenzie of 247Sports have logged crystal balls for Riggs to pick Georgia Tech when he commits.

Auburn is still looking to land its first offensive line commit of the 2024 recruiting cycle and while missing out on Riggs would sting, it is far from killer.

Two of Auburn’s top targets, DeAndre Carter and Reese Baker are both expected to be at Big Cat Weekend and there is a chance one or both could commit to the Tigers during or shortly after the event.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire