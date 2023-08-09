Auburn offensive line target named to MaxPreps All-American team

Hugh Freeze and Auburn are hitting their stride on the recruiting trail, boasting the nation’s No. 15 ranked class, and have two five-star prospects committed in Demarcus Riddick and Perry Thompson.

They could be closing in on landing another elite prospect in four-star offensive lineman DeAndre Carter, the California native made the cross-country trip to attend Big Cat Weekend and ever since predictions have been pouring in for him to join Auburn’s class.

Just how big would it be to land him? He was recently named to MaxPreps preseason All-American first team. Auburn’s struggles to recruit the offensive line under the two previous staffs are well documented and landing Carter would be further proof that things have changed on the Plains.

Carter is the No. 90 overall prospect and No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 13 player from California.

While he is listed as an interior player, Auburn and offensive line coach Jake Thornton believe the 6-foot-4, 340-pounder can also play tackle and have been recruiting him as both a guard and a tackle.

