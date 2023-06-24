Auburn offensive line target Kahlil House sets commitment date

Kahlil House is ready to wrap up his recruitment.

The three-star offensive lineman will announce his commitment on Friday, June 30, he told On3’s Jeffrey Lee. He plans to reveal his decision “around noon.”

House is from Warner Robins, Georgia, and will be deciding between Auburn, Ole Miss, Stanford, Cincinnati and UCF. He has officially visited each school but Stanford, where he is scheduled to take one on June 24.

He is the No. 777 overall player and No. 56 interior offensive lineman in the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 91 player from Georgia.

Auburn offered the 6-foot-4, 311-pounder a scholarship on June 8 and quickly became a major factor in his recruitment. He returned for an official visit on June 16 and the Tigers quickly became the favorite to land him.

Christian Clemente of 247Sports put in a crystal ball on June 10 for him to commit to Auburn and the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Tigers a 73.8% chance of landing him.

