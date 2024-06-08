Auburn offensive line strengthened with commitment from four-star Broderick Shull

Auburn added to its 2025 recruiting class Friday by reeling in a big fish for its upcoming offensive line haul.

Four-star offensive tackle Broderick Shull announced his commitment to the Tigers and head coach Hugh Freeze on Friday following his recent official visit last weekend.

Shull, a native of Bixby, Oklahoma, made the trip to the Plains for the second time following his first visit in the spring, one which he was very impressed by. Auburn won the race for him over many schools, including SEC foe Texas A&M.

The 6-5, 275-pound offensive tackle is ranked as the No. 149 player in the nation and the No. 13 player at his position according to the On3 industry ranking. He is also the No. 3 player in the state of Oklahoma.

Shull is the fifth offensive lineman and the highest rated overall offensive player in the Tigers’ 2025 class. On the offensive line, he joins Tavaris Dice, Carde Smith, Tai Buster and Spencer Dowland.

His recruitment was primarily led by offensive line coach Jake Thornton, who has had a great amount of success with the 2025 class.

Shull makes it back-to-back days that Auburn has landed a commitment, with four-star cornerback Donovan Starr committing to the Plains on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire