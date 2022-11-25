Auburn’s offensive keys to winning the Iron Bowl

Auburn is looking to snap a five-game losing streak in Tuscaloosa Saturday.

It will be a tall task as the Tigers (5-6) enter as massive underdogs against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The game will be at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be CBS.

The Tigers can clinch a bowl appearance with a win and end Alabama’s outside chances at making the playoffs.

Both teams are riding a two-game winning streak with the Crimson Tide picking up wins over Ole Miss (30-24) and Austin Peay (34-0) while Auburn took down Texas A&M (13-10) and Western Kentucky (41-17).

The Tigers will need to have a strong game offensively if they are going to win in Bryan-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2010, here are five offensive keys for them to pull off the upset.

Feed Tank Bigsby

Teams have had success moving the ball against Alabama on the ground and if Auburn is going to pull off the massive upset then they will need Bigsby to have a big game. He’s Auburn’s top player and has rushed for over 100 yards in each of the past two games and will need to do so again.

Play loose

Auburn has struggled in Tuscaloosa since the 2010 Iron Bowl and at times it has looked like they have been playing not to make mistakes. Auburn has nothing to lose in this game and they need to play like it.

Don't turn it over

Auburn’s offense can not afford to waste drives and give Bryce Young and the rest of the Alabama offense extra possessions. The Tigers have turned the ball over far too much this season and there would not be a better time to solve their turnover problems than in the Iron Bowl.

Have a plan for Will Anderson Jr.

Anderson has not had the same production he did last year when he was the best player in college football but he is still a dangerous player. He is not just a great pass rusher but can also stop the run.

He is capable of ruining any game plan and Auburn will have to plan around him.

Establish the run

Bigsby needs his touches but Auburn has two other dangerous runners in Jarquez Hunter and Robby Ashford that also need carries.

Hunter is capable of ripping off a big gain at any moment and Ashford’s speed allows him to be dangerous on both scrambles and designed runs. The Tigers have become a heavy run team under Cadillac Williams and they need to continue to do so Saturday.

