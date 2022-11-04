Auburn’s offensive keys to upsetting the Mississippi State Bulldogs

Cadillac Williams is set to face Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs in his first game as head coach of the Auburn Tigers.

All eyes will be on the offense and see how the unit performs under new leadership. The Bulldogs’ defense is right around the middle of the SEC in most metrics but will be playing at home and will be a tough matchup for Auburn’s offense.

Auburn’s offense has been inconsistent all season but quarterback Robby Ashford is coming off his best game as a Tiger and Tank Bigsby has had success against the Bulldogs before.

The offensive coaching staff may be shorthanded, but here are five things they can do that will help them pull off the upset Saturday night against the Bulldogs.

Feed Tank Bigsby

Auburn’s offense is at its best when they are pounding the rock and Bigsby needs plenty of carries Saturday night against the Mississippi State defense. Head coach Cadillac Williams had some impressive games against the Bulldogs and it is time for Auburn’s current running back to do that.

If they are selling out to stop the run then Auburn needs to try to get him the ball in the passing game. For Auburn to pull off the upset then they will need their best player to have a big game.

Protect the football

Auburn has struggled with turnovers all season and can not afford to do so once again Saturday. Nothing energizes an opposing crowd more than a turnover and Auburn needs to try and keep the Mississippi State crowd out of it.

Robby Ashford threw two interceptions last time he was on the road and it was the difference against Ole Miss. He can not afford to do so Saturday and needs to be careful when targeting cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, who leads the SEC with five interceptions.

Let Camden Brown go to work

Brown was Auburn’s most talked-about wide receiver during camp but did not make his first catch until Week 4 against Missouri. He had his best performance of the season last week, catching four passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.

With a 6-foot-3, 202-pound frame and speed he has the chance to become an elite wide receiver and Auburn needs to give him a chance to prove it against the Bulldogs.

Let Ashford build on his best game

Ashford had the best game of his career against Arkansas. He completed 72.7% of his passes for 285 yards and one touchdown while not turning over the ball. He also added 102 yards rushing on 19 carries.

He has flashed his potential as a passer throughout the season but for the first time, he was able to do it for the entire game and looked like a quarterback you can build around. Auburn needs to continue to bring him along and continue to call plays that he believes in and can execute at a high level.

Bring out the trickery

While there is plenty of excitement about the Tigers under Williams they are still the same team and only so much can change in one week. Auburn’s offense has struggled this season and one way to boost it will be with some trick plays.

This could include some special teams trickery or some inventive plays but Auburn will need to try and steal some yards in this game and they should not be afraid to let loose any and all trick plays they can draw up.

