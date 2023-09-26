How Auburn’s offense compares to the rest of the SEC after Week 4

The Auburn Tigers are 3-1 to start the Hugh Freeze era but the schedule is about to get a whole lot tougher now that SEC play has started.

That was shown last week when the Tigers lost 27-10 to the Texas A&M Aggies. Their next three games are against Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss, all of whom are ranked inside the top 20 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

While Auburn has just one loss so far, they had a close call against Cal and the offense has not exactly inspired confidence. Starting quarterback Payton Thorne has completed 65% of his passes against Power Five opponents and Robby Ashford hasn’t looked great in his opportunities either.

One area that has shined has been the running backs, led by Jarquez Hunter they give Auburn one of the deepest rooms in the conference, although that will be tested by Damari Alston’s shoulder injury.

Here is a look at how Auburn’s offense compares to the rest of the SEC and the nation in several key areas.

Scoring Offense: 32 points per game

SEC Rank: 9th

National Rank: 52nd

Auburn’s offense has struggled so far but they have been good in the red zone. They are scoring touchdowns on 66.66% of their red zone trips but will need to be better at getting into the red zone.

Total Offense: 371 yards

SEC Rank: 13th

National Rank: 84th

Auburn’s offense has been ineffective to start the season and these numbers are boosted by their two games against overmatched opponents. The defense has done its part so far but the offense will need to be better for Auburn to win some more games.

Rushing Offense: 197.75 yards

SEC Rank: 2nd

National Rank: 32nd

Auburn’s ground game has been great to start the season and the depth of the room has been as good as advertised with Jarquez Hunter, Damari Alston, Brian Battie and Jeremiah Cobb all impressing at times. This group is going to have to carry the offense and will see plenty of leaded boxes if the passing attack doesn’t improve.

Passing Offense: 173.3 yards

SEC Rank: 14th

National Rank: 113th

Auburn’s offense was always going to be about the ground game but I’m not sure anyone expected them to be last in the conference in passing. Auburn’s receivers have struggled to get open but the quarterbacks have also been unable to find them when they are open.

Yards per Play: 5.56

SEC Rank: 14th

National Rank: 82nd

Auburn’s 5.56 yards per play is dead last in the conference and that is not even the most alarming stat. That number falls to 3.61 yards per play against Power Five competition, which is 1.66 yards worse than Florida, the next closest team.

3rd Down Conversions: 39.22%

SEC Rank: 10th

National Rank: 83rd

While converting 39.22% of third downs is bad, Auburn has been even worse against Power Five competition, converting on just 25.95% of their attempts, which is 13th in the conference. Part of Auburn’s problem is they are consistently backed up on third down and improving in early downs could go a long way in fixing this number and helping Auburn stay on the field.

Turnovers: 7

SEC Rank: 12th

National Rank: 88th

Auburn’s seven turnovers are tied with Kentucky for the 12th most in the SEC with only Vanderbilt turning it over more. The Tigers did not turn it over at all against Texas A&M and will have to keep working on protecting the football moving forward.

Sacks Allowed: 12

SEC Rank: 12th

National Rank: 112th

Auburn’s offensive line and quarterbacks are both to blame here as both units have struggled with protection and identifying it to start the season. This could improve as they continue to work together.

Tackles for Loss Allowed: 29

SEC Rank: 12th

National Rank: 110th

Auburn is allowing 7.25 tackles for loss per game and only Alabama and South Carolina are worse in the SEC. Auburn’s offense is not good enough to be working from behind the chains and they will have to clean this up moving forward.

Time of Possession: 30:36 per game

SEC Rank: 4th

National Rank: 53rd

With Auburn’s offensive struggles, it makes sense for them to try and control the ball for as long as possible and limit possessions. Fewer possessions give them a better chance of keeping the game close and possibly pulling off some upsets.

