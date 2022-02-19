New Auburn OC Eric Kiesau’s history as offensive coordinator

On Friday Auburn announced that Eric Kiesau would be promoted to offensive coordinator prior to the 2022 season. Kiesau joined the staff in 2021 as a senior offensive analyst before being promoted to wide receivers coach following the Georgia State game.

This isn’t the first run as offensive coordinator for Kiesau, he has served as the offensive play caller at five different stops since 2009. He joined the Colorado Buffaloes staff under Dan Hawkins as the wide receivers coach in 2006. Kiesau would be promoted to offensive coordinator in 2009.

After a one-year stint as the passing game coordinator with the Cal Bears, Kiesau would join Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Washington in 2012. When Sark left for the job at Southern California, Kiesau would head back to the Big 12 with the Kansas Jayhawks. He would be named interim offensive coordinator before joining the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2015 as an offensive analyst.

By 2016, he was on the move again after Kiesau would take on the role of the associate head coach and offensive coordinator. After Tim DeRuyter was fired midway through the season, he would take over as interim head coach.

In 2017 Bryan Harsin hired Kiesau to be his wide receivers coach. He would name him co-offensive coordinator in 2019. He would take full control of the offensive coordinator role for the 2020 season.

With the history lesson out of the way, we broke down the offensive rankings under Eric Kiesau during his history as an offensive coordinator in FBS.

2020 Boise State Broncos

Record: 5-2 (5-0)

Boise State Rankings

Passing Offense: 241.9 YPG (No. 49)

Rushing Offense: 110.7 YPG (No. 114)

Total Offense: 352.6 YPG (No. 98)

Scoring Offense: 33.9 PPG (No. 25)

2019 Boise State Broncos (co-offensive coordinator)

Record: 12-2 (8-0)

Boise State Rankings

Passing Offense: 255.6 YPG (No. 41)

Rushing Offense: 168.6 YPG (No. 52)

Total Offense: 424.2 YPG (No. 41)

Scoring Offense: 33.9 PPG (No. 19)

2016 Fresno State Bulldogs

Record: 1-11 (0-8)

Fresno State Rankings

Passing Offense: 207.5 YPG (No. 87)

Rushing Offense: 108.5 YPG (No. 120)

Total Offense: 316.1 YPG (No. 122)

Scoring Offense: 16.5 PPG (No. 125)

2014 Kansas Jayhawks (interim OC)

Record: 3-9 (1-8)

Kansas Rankings

Passing Offense: 203.5 YPG (No. 85)

Rushing Offense: 108.5 YPG (No. 116)

Total Offense: 312.1 YPG (No. 118)

Scoring Offense: 16.4 PPG (No. 120)

2013 Washington Huskies

Record: 9-4 (5-4)

Washington Rankings

Passing Offense: 256.2 YPG (No. 39)

Rushing Offense: 228.1 YPG (No. 16)

Total Offense: 484.3 YPG (No. 15)

Scoring Offense: 36.4 PPG (No. 18)

2012 Washington Huskies

Record: 7-6 (5-4)

Washington Rankings

Passing Offense: 212.1 YPG (No. 84)

Rushing Offense: 136.8 YPG (No. 86)

Total Offense: 348.9 YPG (No. 99)

Scoring Offense: 21.7 PPG (No. 95)

2010 Colorado Buffaloes

Record: 5-7 (2-6)

Colorado Rankings

Passing Offense: 222.7 YPG (No. 58)

Rushing Offense: 142.7 YPG (No. 73)

Total Offense: 365.3 YPG (No. 73)

Scoring Offense: 24.2 PPG (No. 77)

2009 Colorado Buffaloes

Record: 3-9 (2-6)

Colorado Rankings

Passing Offense: 226.3 YPG (No. 48)

Rushing Offense: 87.9 YPG (No. 113)

Total Offense: 314.2 YPG (No. 101)

Scoring Offense: 22.3 PPG (No. 88)

