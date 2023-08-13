Auburn now boasts a top-15 recruiting class following TJ Lindsey’s commitment

Hugh Freeze added another talented prospect to his 2024 class on Saturday by snagging four-star defensive lineman TJ Lindsey.

Lindsey is the second four-star prospect to commit to Auburn over the last two weeks, joining Jalewis Solomon, who pledged to the Tigers on Aug. 5.

Following Lindsey’s commitment, Auburn now has 16 commitments to their 2024 signing class. Adding another four-star to the total has given a boost to Auburn’s overall ranking, as the Tigers have climbed a few places in both the SEC rankings, as well as the overall rankings for the 2024 cycle.

Here’s a look at where Auburn, and the rest of the SEC, stands in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings following TJ Lindsey’s commitment to the program.

Georgia

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 1 26 3 17 6 Dylan Raiola (5-star QB)

Florida

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 3 21 2 12 7 Jamonta Waller (5-star EDGE)

Alabama

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 4 17 2 11 4 Jaylen Mbakwe (5-star CB)

LSU

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 7 23 0 16 7 Dashawn McBryde (4-star S)

Texas A&M

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 10 19 1 16 2 Cam Coleman (5-star WR)

Tennessee

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 11 19 1 13 5 Mike Matthews (5-star WR)

Auburn

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 14 16 2 12 2 Perry Thompson (5-star WR)

Oklahoma

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 15 19 1 9 8 Taylor Tatum (5-star RB)

Texas

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 18 16 1 9 6 Colin Simmons (5-star LB)

South Carolina

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 19 15 1 8 6 Dylan Stewart (5-star EDGE)

Arkansas

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 21 17 0 9 7 Selman Bridges (4-star CB)

Ole Miss

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 28 19 0 3 15 Jeffrey Rush (4-star DL)

Mississippi State

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 32 16 0 5 11 Jimothy Lewis (4-star OT)

Vanderbilt

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 38 21 0 2 19 Johann Cardenas (4-star RB)

Kentucky

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 43 15 0 3 11 Elijah Groves (4-star LB)

Missouri

National Ranking No. of commits 5-star 4-star 3-star Top commit No. 60 11 0 2 8 Cameron Keys (4-star CB)

