Auburn now boasts a top-15 recruiting class following TJ Lindsey’s commitment
Hugh Freeze added another talented prospect to his 2024 class on Saturday by snagging four-star defensive lineman TJ Lindsey.
Lindsey is the second four-star prospect to commit to Auburn over the last two weeks, joining Jalewis Solomon, who pledged to the Tigers on Aug. 5.
Following Lindsey’s commitment, Auburn now has 16 commitments to their 2024 signing class. Adding another four-star to the total has given a boost to Auburn’s overall ranking, as the Tigers have climbed a few places in both the SEC rankings, as well as the overall rankings for the 2024 cycle.
Here’s a look at where Auburn, and the rest of the SEC, stands in 247Sports’ recruiting rankings following TJ Lindsey’s commitment to the program.
Georgia
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 1
26
3
17
6
Dylan Raiola (5-star QB)
Florida
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 3
21
2
12
7
Jamonta Waller (5-star EDGE)
Alabama
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 4
17
2
11
4
Jaylen Mbakwe (5-star CB)
LSU
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 7
23
0
16
7
Dashawn McBryde (4-star S)
Texas A&M
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 10
19
1
16
2
Cam Coleman (5-star WR)
Tennessee
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 11
19
1
13
5
Mike Matthews (5-star WR)
Auburn
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 14
16
2
12
2
Perry Thompson (5-star WR)
Oklahoma
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 15
19
1
9
8
Taylor Tatum (5-star RB)
Texas
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 18
16
1
9
6
Colin Simmons (5-star LB)
South Carolina
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 19
15
1
8
6
Dylan Stewart (5-star EDGE)
Arkansas
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 21
17
0
9
7
Selman Bridges (4-star CB)
Ole Miss
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 28
19
0
3
15
Jeffrey Rush (4-star DL)
Mississippi State
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 32
16
0
5
11
Jimothy Lewis (4-star OT)
Vanderbilt
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 38
21
0
2
19
Johann Cardenas (4-star RB)
Kentucky
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 43
15
0
3
11
Elijah Groves (4-star LB)
Missouri
National Ranking
No. of commits
5-star
4-star
3-star
Top commit
No. 60
11
0
2
8
Cameron Keys (4-star CB)