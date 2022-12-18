Auburn not completely out of the running for Keldric Faulk

Sunday was a busy, yet exciting day for Hugh Freeze and Auburn Football.

Ahead of the early signing period that begins Wednesday, the Tigers were able to secure two flips… one from Tennessee in four-star safety Sylvester Smith, and another one in former Arkansas commit Stephen Johnson, a three-star defensive lineman. The addition of Smith and Johnson to the class runs the “flip” total to five since Freeze took over the program in late November, and he appears to have one more flip in mind.

keldric faulk, a four-star defensive lineman from Highland Home, reportedly paid a visit to campus on Sunday afternoon according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. Faulk, a Florida State commit, visited Tallahassee on Saturday but looks to give Auburn one last chance to sway him to stay in the state.

Faulk chose Florida State over Auburn on July 5 and says that “something dramatic” will need to happen in order for him to go away from his commitment to Mike Norvell’s program. However, he has developed a relationship with defensive assistant Zac Etheridge and has gotten to know defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett over the last several weeks.

“He’s a really great dude,” Faulk said of Garrett. “We talk on the phone for more than hour. He just wants to get to know me better in this short amount of time.”

Faulk is the No. 8 player from the State of Alabama, and the No. 8 overall defensive lineman from the 2023 cycle. He chose Florida State over Auburn and Clemson in July.

List

Auburn commits announce Early Signing Day plans

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire