Auburn no longer receiving votes in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

JD McCarthy
·2 min read

The Auburn Tigers had a disappointing week, not only did they lose their series against Texas A&M, but they also lost their midweek clash against UAB.

The 1-3 week saw them fall to 19-12-1 overall and 4-8 in SEC play on the season. They also fell completely out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, receiving no votes.

While Auburn missed the poll, the SEC was once again well-represented with seven teams making the top 25. No. 1 LSU led the way with No. 3 Florida, No. 4 Vanderbilt, No. 5 South Carolina, and No. 6 Arkansas all cracking the top 10.

They will have a chance to climb back into the rankings on Tuesday when they travel to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech. They will return to SEC play this weekend when they head to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama in a three-game series.

Here is a look at the full poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

LSU

26-5

743

2

Wake Forest

28-4

704

3

Florida

27-6

681

4

Vanderbilt

26-6

666

5

South Carolina

28-4

610

+1

6

Arkansas

25-6

601

-1

7

Virginia

28-4

585

8

Stanford

21-7

524

+1

9

Louisville

24-7

482

+3

10

East Carolina

24-8

449

+6

11

Kentucky

27-5

443

-1

12

Tennessee

22-10

387

-4

13

North Carolina

22-10

328

+2

14

Boston College

21-9

325

-3

15

Campbell

24-6

306

-1

16

Oklahoma State

23-10

292

-3

17

Florida Gulf Coast

26-6

280

18

Texas

23-10

238

+1

19

UCLA

19-8

221

+3

20

Connecticut

22-8

178

-2

21

Coastal Carolina

20-9

174

22

Texas Tech

22-10

107

+1

23

Arizona State

23-9

78

+13

24

USC

20-10

60

+12

25

Miami

20-12

52

-5

Receiving Votes: Texas Christian 39; Indiana 28; Northeastern 24; Texas A&M 19; North Carolina State 19; Oregon 18; Alabama 15; Dallas Baptist 14; UC Santa Barbara 12; West Virginia 11; Texas San Antonio 10; Elon 7; Southern Miss 5; Oregon State 5; Louisiana-Lafayette 3; Indiana State 2; Sam Houston State 1; Oral Roberts 1; Old Dominion 1; Nebraska 1; Missouri 1.

