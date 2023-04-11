Auburn no longer receiving votes in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
The Auburn Tigers had a disappointing week, not only did they lose their series against Texas A&M, but they also lost their midweek clash against UAB.
The 1-3 week saw them fall to 19-12-1 overall and 4-8 in SEC play on the season. They also fell completely out of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, receiving no votes.
While Auburn missed the poll, the SEC was once again well-represented with seven teams making the top 25. No. 1 LSU led the way with No. 3 Florida, No. 4 Vanderbilt, No. 5 South Carolina, and No. 6 Arkansas all cracking the top 10.
They will have a chance to climb back into the rankings on Tuesday when they travel to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech. They will return to SEC play this weekend when they head to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama in a three-game series.
Here is a look at the full poll.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
26-5
743
–
2
Wake Forest
28-4
704
–
3
27-6
681
–
4
Vanderbilt
26-6
666
–
5
South Carolina
28-4
610
+1
6
Arkansas
25-6
601
-1
7
Virginia
28-4
585
–
8
Stanford
21-7
524
+1
9
Louisville
24-7
482
+3
10
East Carolina
24-8
449
+6
11
Kentucky
27-5
443
-1
12
Tennessee
22-10
387
-4
13
22-10
328
+2
14
Boston College
21-9
325
-3
15
Campbell
24-6
306
-1
16
Oklahoma State
23-10
292
-3
17
Florida Gulf Coast
26-6
280
–
18
23-10
238
+1
19
UCLA
19-8
221
+3
20
Connecticut
22-8
178
-2
21
Coastal Carolina
20-9
174
–
22
Texas Tech
22-10
107
+1
23
Arizona State
23-9
78
+13
24
20-10
60
+12
25
Miami
20-12
52
-5
Receiving Votes: Texas Christian 39; Indiana 28; Northeastern 24; Texas A&M 19; North Carolina State 19; Oregon 18; Alabama 15; Dallas Baptist 14; UC Santa Barbara 12; West Virginia 11; Texas San Antonio 10; Elon 7; Southern Miss 5; Oregon State 5; Louisiana-Lafayette 3; Indiana State 2; Sam Houston State 1; Oral Roberts 1; Old Dominion 1; Nebraska 1; Missouri 1.
More Baseball!
Auburn vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch Auburn's trip to Atlanta
SEC Baseball Power Rankings: Florida, South Carolina make statements
Auburn baseball's pitching woes highlight D1Baseball's 'SEC Weekend Dish'
Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.