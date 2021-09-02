Auburn’s Nick Brahms named the best center in the SEC

The preseason love for Nick Brahms isn’t going away.

Earlier this week, SEC Network analysts and WJOX radio host Cole Cubelic posted a graphic of his top five centers in the SEC.

Auburn’s Brahms was on top of the list.

Cubelic is a former offensive lineman and is an expert on all things that happen in the trenches. His endorsement is a big deal and something that Auburn fans should be excited about.

He has Brahms ranked ahead of Missouri’s Michael Maietti, LSU’s Liam Shanahan, Alabama’s Chris Owens, and Ricky Stromberg from Arkansas.

Brahms and the Tigers start their season this Saturday against the Akron Zips at 6:00 pm CST. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

MY top 5 SEC centers for 2021: pic.twitter.com/XXEzu2vYwq — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) August 31, 2021

