Auburn in the NFL: Week 15 Recap

The NFL regular season is over in less than one month, meaning many Auburn alumni are either gearing up for a playoff run or preparing for a vacation in Cancun.

As we do every week, Auburn Wire will take a look at some of the most notable performances from Auburn Alumni across the League.

Auburn Alumni were busy again in Week 15.

Former Tigers K.J Britt and Jamel Dean got the best of Anders Carlson and Colby Wooden, Darius Slayton surpassed 60 receiving yards for the fourth time this season, Marlon Davidson recorded his first sack of the season, and Derick Hall’s Seahawks upset jack driscoll’s Eagles.

Here is a look at several headlines from Week 15 that feature Auburn’s top NFL players.

K.J. Britt and Jamel Dean get the best of Colby Wooden and Anders Carlson

Both the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feature multiple former Tigers on their rosters.

Not only that, but both teams came into Sunday’s matchup desperately needing a win to position themselves well for a late playoff push.

It as the elder Tigers, 24-year-old K.J. Britt and 27-year-old Jamel Dean that came away with the victory over Packers’ rookies Anders Carlson and Colby Wooden.

Tampa Bay came away with a resounding 34-20 victory, improving their record to 7-7 while dropping the Packers to 6-8.

Britt and Dean played well in the contest, collecting 9 total tackles on the afternoon. Britt also secured a tackle-for-loss.

As for the Green Bay Tigers, Anders Carlson connected field goals from 36 and 33 yards out while Wooden contributed 1 solo tackle.

Darius Slayton racks up 63 yards in loss

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton hasn’t had an ideal season by any stretch of the imagination.

The Auburn alum has dealt with quarterback changes, coaching turmoil, and overall bad production from a team that was in the playoffs a season ago.

The former fifth-round pick hasn’t complained though. Slayton has continued to operate as one of the top targets for whoever is under center for New York.

On Sunday that was un-drafted free agent Tommy Devito, who connected with Slayton 4 times for a team-high 63 yards in the Giants first loss of December.

His team-high in yards last week comes as no surprise considering the fifth-year receiver is on pace to lead the Giants in receiving yardage for the fourth time in his career.

Marlon Davidson records first sack of season

Marlon Davidson has had a rough go of it to start his NFL career.

After getting drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the defensive lineman appeared in just 19 games for Atlanta over two seasons with the team.

The former First Team All-SEC Auburn Tiger missed all of 2022 before finally getting a chance with the Tennessee Titans this season.

He returned to action last week and was able to make an impact, collecting a single tackle against the Dolphins before securing 2 more this week, including his first sack in over two calendar years.

Derick Hall helps Seahawks upset Eagles

Derick Hall and the Seattle Seahawks entered Monday Night Football hanging on by a thread in the NFC Playoff race.

Not only that, but the team didn’t know who their starting quarterback was until about 15 minutes before game time. They also had to play the 10-3 Philadelphia Eagles.

Nonetheless, a Drew Lock led Seattle team was able to squeak by the Eagles and keep themselves alive in the playoff hunt.

Rookie linebacker and former Auburn star Derick Hall didn’t contribute much on the stat sheet (1 tackle), but he did provide Seattle with depth and solid pass rushes all night.

