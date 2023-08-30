Auburn in the NFL: Preseason Update

Each week throughout the NFL season, Auburn Wire will take a look at the some of the most notable performances from Auburn Alumi across the League.

Although the season doesn’t kick off for another nine days, there still are a multitude of interesting storylines with the preseason wrapped up and the infamous “cut day” behind us.

Here are some of the most interesting storylines surrounding Auburn players after week 3 of the preseason.

Running back Tank Bigbsy is going to be a weapon for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars famously picked Clemson teammates Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, cementing their backfield for the near future.

The latter has already had his fair share of injury concerns in his young career, missing all of 2021 with a knee injury. That may be what inclined Jaguars brass to take Auburn running back Tank Bigbsy in the third round of March’s NFL draft.

Bigbsy, who rushed for 2,903 yards during his Auburn career, was solid in the preseason for Jacksonville, averaging 5.7 YPC in 28 rushing attempts.

Most importantly, Bigbsy was on the field for 36% of the snaps with the starting Jaguars offense in preseason week 3, carrying the ball six times.

Etienne was on the field for 64% of the snaps, but only carried the ball eight times, creating a nearly even usage split among the backs.

It is clear Doug Pederson and Co. want to use Tank in their game plan, and the rookie running back should see playing time early and often in the NFL.

Former Auburn wide receiver cut by Browns

Former Auburn speedster Anthony Schwartz was cut by the Cleveland Browns on Monday.

The 2021 third round pick never quite got it going for the Browns in his two years with the organization, catching just 14 passes for 186 yards and a single touchdown.

Schwartz did carry the ball 10 times for 96 yards in the two year period, proving that he still has the ability to make plays in space.

Anthony Schwartz may have some issues as a receiver, but he is still one of the fastest players in the NFL and should at the very least find a spot on someone’s practice squad going into the regular season.

Anders Carlson shakes off early preseason woes, finishes camp strong.

The Green Bay Packers decided to move on from 16-year veteran Mason Crosby this offseason, selecting former Auburn Tiger Anders Carlson in the sixth round of the 2023 Draft to take his place.

Carlson is of course the younger brother of Daniel Carlson. The former Tiger-turned-Raider who has become one of the best place kickers in the league during his time with Las Vegas, coverting 93.1% of his FG attempts into makes.

Daniel has managed to do this despite early struggles in his rookie season that got bad enough to incline the team that drafted him, the Minnesota Vikings, to cut him early into the 2018 season.

Daniel’s early struggles should give his younger brother comfort in the fact it may take some time to adjust to kicking in the NFL. Anders made just six of his nine extra point attempts in the preseason (one was blocked) but did manage to make all four of his field goal attempts, including a 57 yarder in the preseason finale.

ANDERS CARLSON FROM 57-YARDS! 🎯🎯🎯 #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/1QnSryNQbP — GBP Daily – Rob Westerman lll (@GBPdaily) August 26, 2023

Carlson will get the opportunity to be the Packers kicker for years to come.

Jarrett Stidham has a nearly perfect preseason finale

Jarrett Stidham has already turned into quite the journey man NFL quarterback at only 27 years old. The former Auburn quarterback is now on his third team in 4 years, as he will open this season as Russell Wilson’s back up in Denver.

Being the backup, Stidham of course got to play the majority of the preseason finale. He went nuclear.

It's not even halftime and @Jarrett_Stidham has 200 passing yards and a TD… oh, and the @Broncos are up 27-0 😮🔥 📺: #LARvsDEN on NFL Network

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/624TrfDUF6 pic.twitter.com/1rTpJCPY43 — NFL (@NFL) August 27, 2023

Stidham finished the game with 236 passing yards and a touchdown in a 41-0 victory, impressing his new coach Sean Payton in the process.

“I thought he did really well… I thought he played well—made a lot of good decisions. I was encouraged.”

Stidham’s performance was mostly against backups fighting for a roster spot, but numbers like that get noticed no matter who you are lining up against. With starter Russell Wilson struggling so mightily last year, maybe Stidham just shortened the leash ever so slightly.

Darius Slayton wins starting role in New York

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton has been defined by inconsistencies since he was drafted by the team out of Auburn in 2019.

After catching 98 passes for 1,491 yards and 11 touchdowns during his first two years in the league, Slayton has managed just 72 catches for 1,063 yards and 4 touchdowns over his next two.

Despite a decent season last year (46 catches, 724 yards), Slayton looked in danger on being on the wrong side of the starting lineup, and possibly roster bubble, after the Giants drafted Jalin Hyatt and signed Parris Campbell and Cole Beasley in the offseason.

That danger has dissipated, as Slayton has seemingly held his own in camp and will be involved heavily in head coach Brian Daboll’s offense in 2023.

