Auburn’s next recruiting challenge? Flip a Big 12 commit

Auburn has extended an offer to 14 quarterbacks in the class of 2023 recruiting cycle. According to On3, 12 of those prospects have committed to a program.

Out of all the offers delivered, Auburn is currently the favorite to land one quarterback prospect, a three-star from West Palm Beach, Florida, Will Prichard. Auburn has a 17 percent chance to land Prichard according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, with ECU slightly behind the Tigers at 15 percent.

The best chance for Auburn to land a talented quarterback is to attempt to pry him away from another program. That is what Auburn hopes to do with Iowa State commit J.J. Kohl.

Kohl, a four-star prospect from Ankeny, Iowa, received an offer from Auburn on August 10 despite having been an Iowa State pledge since April. In a recent interview with Caleb Jones of AuburnSports, a division of Rivals, Kohl remains strongly committed to the Cyclones.

“Under the current circumstances, if everything stays the same, I feel like I’ll end up at Iowa State,” Kohl said in an interview with Auburn Sports. “Overall, it has the best opportunity for me and I feel like it’s a really good fit for me.”

At the current moment, Kohl remains loyal to Matt Campbell and Iowa State, but he understands that the landscape of College Football recruiting changes constantly. Albeit small, the chance that Kohl could land at Auburn, or elsewhere, is still possible.

“We saw a lot of change in just the last offseason and crazy things can happen,” Kohl said. “If everything stays the same I’ll probably end up at Iowa State, but if things change, I might go out and seek different opportunities.”

Kohl is a four-star rated pro-style quarterback for the 2023 class. According to On3, he is the No. 2 quarterback in the state of Iowa and is ranked as the No. 10 overall quarterback for the class.

