Is Auburn’s next offensive coordinator already on staff?

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze is committed to overhauling the entire offensive unit ahead of the 2024 season.

He has taken steps by recruiting blue-chip wide receivers, declaring a “wide-open” quarterback competition, and has decided not to retain offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery.

Who will Freeze bring in to control the Tigers’ offense next season? One writer at 247Sports feels that the top candidate already resides within the staff.

Nathan King of 247Sports recently dropped his 5 early names to watch for Auburn’s OC opening list and has placed current assistant to the head coach and quality control coach Kent Austin at the top of the list.

King feels that Freeze will have a new identity within the offensive staff next season, which will allow Austin to make the move to an on-field coaching position. Austin followed Freeze to Auburn from Liberty ahead of the 2023 season, serving as co-offensive coordinator for the Flames from 2019-22.

We believe this is the candidate most likely to fill the vacant offensive assistant position at the moment. Auburn Undercover has been told Freeze will likely have a much bigger role in running the offense next season, and that could take the shape of him doing so as his own play caller, and hiring Austin as his QBs coach.

Prior to his time at Liberty, Austin was an offensive coordinator at Ole Miss and a head coach in the Canadian Football League.

According to King’s list, Ole Miss wide receivers coach Derrick Nix and former Auburn quarterback Dameyune Craig are also names to keep an eye on.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire