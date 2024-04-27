Auburn’s Nehemiah Pritchett drafted by Seattle Seahawks

DETROIT (WHNT) — The Seattle Seahawks selected Auburn defensive back Nehemiah Pritchett with the 136th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Pritchett played 5 years at Auburn, joining the program in 2019. In those five years, he totaled 115 tackles and three interceptions. He was a three-year starter for the Tigers.

He becomes the first Auburn Tiger selected in this year’s draft.

The Seahawks went 9-8 in 2023.

