Auburn names Kent Austin quarterback coach

Auburn has promoted Kent Austin to the role of quarterback coach for the 2024 season.

Austin, who spent 2023 as the special assistant to the head coach and quality control coach, will move to an on-field role moving forward.

The longtime coach and friend of Hugh Freeze was Liberty’s offense coordinator during Freeze’s tenure there from 2019-2022.

Prior to his time with the Flames, Austin enjoyed some years north of the border operating as the head coach, general manager, and vice president of football operations for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

He helped lead his team to two Grey Cups before moving back to the States to connect with Hugh Freeze at Liberty.

The former CFL quarterback has also enjoyed plenty of success on U.S soil, most notably leading the Ole Miss Rebels to the most points ever in a two-year span in school history as the offensive coordinator during the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

Austin also has head coaching experience in the Ivy League, leading Cornell to a 11-19 record from 2010-2012.

The 60-year-old Austin helped develop Malik Willis into an NFL talent at Liberty. While Auburn’s current quarterback options may not offer the same pure talent Willis has, head coach Hugh Freeze certainly believes the former Ole Miss quarterback can improve an Auburn passing attack that was less-than-stellar in 2023.

