Auburn names honorary captains for the Texas A&M game

The Tigers have named their honorary captains for their SEC West showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and defensive lineman Colby Wooden will represent the Tigers in the ninth game of the season.

Nix has been playing the best football of his college career and Wooden has emerged as one of the best interior pass rushers in the SEC.

Both of them will be crucial in Auburn’s battle with the Aggies on Saturday.

