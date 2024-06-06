Auburn names Chris and Kate Malveaux co-head softball coaches

AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — A new era is officially underway for Auburn softball; Chris and Kate Malveaux have been named co-head coaches of the Tigers program.

Both come to Auburn after serving as assistant coaches at the University of Tennessee where they helped the Lady Volunteer program to back-to-back Southeastern Conference regular season titles in 2023 and 2024 and a Women’s College World Series appearance last year.

Additionally, the two helped Tennessee to 136 wins over the last three seasons, which is tied for the 10th most wins nationally and second most by an SEC team. This past season, Tennessee not only won the SEC regular season title but posted a 44-12 overall record and made an NCAA Super Regional appearance.

“In meeting with Chris and Kate, it was obvious that their synergy was an indomitable force,” Auburn Athletic Director John Cohen said. “Their contributions to Tennessee’s success over the past three seasons are undeniable. We’re so excited to welcome Chris, Kate, and their family to Auburn.”

Recognized as one of the top offensive minds in collegiate softball, Chris Malveaux guided six Lady Vols to All-SEC accolades in 2024, including a third straight All-SEC First Team selection for McKenna Gibson, and helped All-American KiKi Milloy rewrite Tennessee’s record book to become the program leader in home runs, runs scored and total bases. Three of Tennessee’s top five single-season home run totals came under Malveaux.

“We are incredibly humbled and excited to be a part of the Auburn Family! Kate and I are overly thankful to Karen Weekly and the entire Tennessee family for their sacrifices, opportunities, and guidance these past three years,” Chris Malveaux said. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to lead this storied Auburn program into its next stage and we are forever grateful for the trust of John Cohen and his incredible staff for believing in us. We can’t wait to get to work! WAR EAGLE!!”

Kate Malveaux was on staff at Tennessee for three seasons and was elevated to an assistant coach ahead of the 2024 season where she worked with the Lady Vols’ catchers and baserunners. Last season, she helped lead first-year Lady Vol catcher Sophia Nugent to All-SEC honors. Tennessee catchers committed just a pair of errors in 2024. The Lady Vols stole 50 bases in each of the past three seasons under Malveaux. Since her arrival in 2022, Tennessee has ranked among the top five in the SEC in stolen bases per game.

“Chris and I are both honored and humbled to lead this new era of Auburn Softball. Thank you to John Cohen and all of Auburn Athletics for their faith in us to take on this role and support the program in such an impactful way,” Kate Malveaux said. “Also, thank you to Karen Weekly, the Lady Vol Softball staff, and student-athletes for the opportunity and support of not only us but also our family. Auburn has proved that it can compete on the national stage, and we are excited to build, develop, and grow this program into a national powerhouse.”

