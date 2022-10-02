Auburn named a Week 5 loser after collapsing against LSU

Saturday was an all too familiar game for the Auburn Tigers.

They took an early lead but proceeded to turn the ball over, fail to finish drives, make questionable play calling, and once again blew a double-digit lead before losing to LSU 21-17 in Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday night.

After the disappointing loss, Auburn fans and experts took to social media to voice their concerns about the state of the program under Bryan Harsin. The Tigers are 9-9 under him and are 1-4 in their last five SEC games, despite leading by double-digits in each of the games.

The performance was bad enough for the Tigers to be named a loser by USA TODAY Sports Paul Myerberg is his weekly Winners and Losers article.

Here is what he wrote about Auburn’s first SEC loss of the season.

A real cynic would offer that Auburn’s 21-17 loss to LSU is a good thing, since it brings the program and coach Bryan Harsin one step closer to officially cutting ties. Maybe that’s not a bad thing. There’s still plenty to despise about the loss, starting with four Auburn turnovers. Those giveaways helped reverse a 17-0 lead and allowed Brian Kelly and LSU to win an SEC game despite completing just 10 of 26 throws for 85 yards.

The Tigers will look to turn the page next week when they travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

List

Winners and Losers from Auburn's loss to LSU

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire