Auburn named a ‘recruiting winner’ for the month of July

There were few teams across the country that had a more enjoyable month in the world of recruiting than the Auburn Tigers had in the month of July.

Hugh Freeze landed six talented pieces from the 2024 cycle to his recruiting class, which was headlined by flips by five-stars Demarcus Riddick and Perry Thompson. Because of the Tigers’ success on the recruiting trail in July, On3 placed them in a group filled with July recruiting “winners.”

Auburn joins several big-name programs such as Ohio State, Georgia, and Tennessee as winners for the month. On3’s Keegan Pope acknowledges that Hugh Freeze is doing what he does best.

Among the biggest reasons for bringing Hugh Freeze to Auburn was his ability to stockpile talent. He has done so through the transfer portal this offseason, but what he’s done on the recruiting trail has been even more impressive. In the span of just a few days, Freeze flipped not one, but two five-stars committed to Georgia and Alabama. He started last week by beating out Nick Saban to flip UGA linebacker commit Demarcus Riddick and beat Saban again a few days later by flipping wideout Perry Thompson.

Outside of Riddick and Thompson, Auburn added wide receiver Malcolm Simmons, linebacker D'Angelo Barber, defensive lineman Malik Blocton, and cornerback Jayln Crawford to his recruiting class during the month of July.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire