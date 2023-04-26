Auburn named a ‘potential landing spot’ for Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner

There are several quarterbacks in the transfer portal that are looking for new homes ahead of the 2023 season. For one transfer candidate, there appears to be smoke regarding Auburn as a landing spot.

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner announced Monday that he would be entering the transfer portal to weigh his options after losing the QB1 battle at Notre Dame to Wake Forest transfer, Sam Hartman.

“I love Notre Dame,” Buchner shared on Twitter. “The people, and especially my teammates, are what makes this play special to me. I have decided to enter the transfer portal in order to explore my options and decide what is best for my future. After discussions with Coach Freeman, remaining at Notre Dame is thankfully an option I’m going to consider. I am truly thankful to everyone for their support during this process.”

Not long after the announcement from Buchner, Tom Loy of 247Sports shared that college football fans should “keep an eye on” Alabama and Auburn as potential landing spots for the former top-ten quarterback from the 2019 recruiting cycle.

In two seasons at Notre Dame, Buchner appeared in 13 games for the Irish where he would throw for 949 yards and six touchdowns while completing 57% of his passes.

He played in ten games during the 2021 season but saw the most time on the field in 2022. In three games last season, he had two games where he passed for over 200 yards. In the Irish’s Gator Bowl win over South Carolina, he completed 18-of-33 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for two more scores. His efforts earned him Gator Bowl Most Valuable Player.

Here’s a look at Buchner’s key moments at Notre Dame via ESPN.

