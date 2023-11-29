Auburn named a ‘destination to watch’ for Duke transfer QB Riley Leonard

Former Duke quarterback Riley Leonard entered the transfer portal on Wednesday and instantly became one of the top players available.

Leonard entered the season as one of the top quarterbacks in the country and looking to become an early draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Injuries prevented that from happening as he missed five games this season and with Mike Elko leaving Duke to take over Texas A&M, he is looking for a new home.

He was immediately linked to Notre Dame, which will have to replace starting quarterback Sam Hartman, who is out of eligibility. But they are not the only school he has been connected to, On3’s Pete Nakos is reporting that Auburn is also “expected to be given a hard look.”

Leonard is from Fairhope, Alabama, and a return home could benefit both parties. He would get a chance to show how he stacks up against SEC competition and would give Auburn some healthy competition at quarterback with returning starter Payton Thorne expected to return for a second season on the Plains.

In 27 games at Duke, Leonard completed 61.7% (382-619) of his passes for 4,450 yards and 24 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. A great runner, he added 1,224 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

