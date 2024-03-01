Advertisement

Auburn moves into top spot in Bushnell/Golfweek men’s college golf coaches poll for March 1

Cameron Jourdan
·5 min read

The Bushnell/Golfweek Division I coaches poll has a new No. 1 for the first time in 2023-24: Auburn.

After the Tigers stormed to finish second in the Southern Highlands Collegiate on Feb. 27, they received 11 first-place votes and 462 points, nine more than five-time previous No. 1 North Carolina (six first-place votes and 453 points). 

Vanderbilt (two first-place votes), Arizona State and Washington rounded out the top five, while Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Arkansas completed the top 10.

In Division II, North Georgia is No. 1 for the fifth straight time, receiving all 19 first-place votes and 475 points in the process.

Here’s a look at the Bushnell/Golfweek men’s college golf coaches polls for March 1:

Division I

Rank

Team

Points

Previous

1

Auburn (11)

462

2

2

North Carolina (6)

453

1

3

Vanderbilt (2)

448

3

4

Arizona State

393

4

5

Washington

378

5

6

Ole Miss

351

8

7

Tennessee

343

6

8

Arizona

326

10

9

Oklahoma

316

15

10

Arkansas

299

7

11

Georgia Tech

286

9

12

Virginia

269

11

13

Florida State

263

12

14

Texas Tech

221

23

15

Florida

212

19

16

East Tennessee State

195

13

17

Illinois

179

16

18

California

142

22

19

New Mexico

134

18

20

Texas

113

21

21

Alabama

90

14

22

Mississippi State

86

17

23

Duke

55

T-24

24

North Florida

51

T-24

25

Oregon

46

20

Receiving votes: Texas A&M (23), Ohio State (13), Georgia (8), Chattanooga (6), Notre Dame (4), Oklahoma State (3), Louisville (2), Purdue (2), Clemson (1), San Diego State (1), Wisconsin (1).

Division II

Rank

Team

Points

Previous

1

North Georgia (19)

475

1

2

Lincoln Memorial

430

2

3

Georgia Southwestern

426

5

4

Grand Valley State

387

4

5

Lee

371

3

6

South Carolina Aiken

329

14

7

Florida Southern

326

7

8

Saint Leo

321

11

T-9

Colorado Christian

318

9

T-9

Oklahoma Christian

318

6

11

Colorado State Pueblo

301

8

12

Lander

277

12

13

Texas-Permian Basin

220

13

14

Henderson State

215

10

15

Columbus State

205

19

16

Midwestern State

185

16

17

West Florida

162

15

18

Nova Southeastern

144

17

19

Dallas Baptist

114

RV

20

Colorado School of Mines

99

21

21

Barton

95

24

22

Coker

88

23

23

Central Oklahoma

51

18

24

Ferris State

38

20

25

Chico State

37

22

Receiving votes: Colorado Mesa (36), Cal State Monterey Bay (29), Lenoir Rhyne (27), Cal State East Bay (22), Tampa (16), Newberry (15), Carson-Newman (14), Shorter (12), Barry (10), Central Missouri (9), Indianapolis (9), Cal State San Marcos (7), Rollins (7), Sonoma State (5), Flagler (4), Lynn (3), Wayne State (MI) (3), West Georgia (3), Missouri S&T (2), Southern Arkansas (2), South Carolina Beaufort (2), West Texas A&M (2), McKendree (1), Missouri-St. Louis (1), Virginia Union (1), Western New Mexico (1).

Division III

Rank

Team

Points

Previous

1

Methodist (13)

325

1

2

Emory

312

2

3

Oglethorpe

293

3

4

Illinois Wesleyan

274

4

5

Lynchburg

272

5

6

Carnegie Mellon

257

6

7

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

253

7

8

Bethel (MN)

228

8

9

Saint John’s (MN)

197

T-10

10

Washington & Lee

188

9

11

Aurora

186

13

12

Sewanee

182

T-10

13

Babson

176

12

14

Texas-Dallas

143

16

15

Wittenberg

133

T-14

16

Averett

132

T-14

17

Pomona-Pitzer

131

17

18

Christopher Newport

105

18

19

Wisconsin-Eau Claire

82

20

20

Huntingdon

76

19

21

Guilford

58

21

22

RPI

47

22

23

Trinity (CT)

44

23

24

Greensboro

22

24

25

Kenyon

21

RV

Receiving votes: Rochester (17), California Lutheran (16), LeTourneau (16), Gustavus Adolphus (14), Piedmont (7), La Verne (5), Redlands (4), Hampden-Sydney (3), Willamette (3), Gettysburg (2), Grinnell (1).

NAIA

Rank

Team

Points

Previous

1

Dalton State (6)

246

1

2

Keiser (4)

244

2

3

British Columbia

225

T-3

4

OUAZ

222

T-3

5

Wayland Baptist

210

5

6

Texas Wesleyan

189

11

7

Lindsey Wilson

174

7

8

Truett McConnell

166

6

9

Coastal Georgia

162

13

10

Cumberland (TN)

160

8

11

Bellevue

144

10

12

Southeastern (FL)

138

16

13

Campbellsville

129

12

14

William Carey

108

T-14

15

Oklahoma City

101

T-14

T-16

Lawrence Tech

98

18

T-16

Point

98

9

18

Houston-Victoria

92

17

19

Southwestern Christian

50

19

20

Ave Maria

49

T-23

21

MidAmerica Nazarene

45

21

22

Webber International

39

RV

23

Morningside

25

25

T-24

Lewis-Clark State

24

RV

T-24

Victoria – BC

24

RV

Receiving votes: The Master’s (21), Reinhardt (14), Cumberlands (KY) (13), Taylor (11), Northwestern Ohio (9), Faulkner (8), Mount Mercy (4), Roosevelt (3), Northwestern (IA) (2), Southern Oregon (2), Tennessee Wesleyan (1).

NJCAA

Division I

Rank

Team

Points

Previous

1

Midland (1)

58

1

T-2

Odessa (4)

53

3

T-2

New Mexico JC (1)

53

4

4

Indian Hills

52

2

5

Hutchinson

44

5

6

Central Alabama

32

8

7

McLennan

25

9

8

Dodge City

23

6

9

Ranger

22

7

10

Western Texas

15

10

Receiving votes: Eastern Florida State (6), Iowa Western (2).

Division II

Rank

Team

Points

Previous

1

Mississippi Gulf Coast (4)

40

1

2

South Mountain

34

2

3

Parkland

30

3

4

Kirkwood

28

4

5

Roane State

25

5

6

Des Moines Area

21

6

7

Meridian

14

7

8

East Central

11

9

9

Iowa Central

8

8

T-10

Jones

3

NR

T-10

Mesa

3

RV

Receiving votes: Alexandria College (2), Southwest Mississippi (1).

