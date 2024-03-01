Auburn moves into top spot in Bushnell/Golfweek men’s college golf coaches poll for March 1

The Bushnell/Golfweek Division I coaches poll has a new No. 1 for the first time in 2023-24: Auburn.

After the Tigers stormed to finish second in the Southern Highlands Collegiate on Feb. 27, they received 11 first-place votes and 462 points, nine more than five-time previous No. 1 North Carolina (six first-place votes and 453 points).

Vanderbilt (two first-place votes), Arizona State and Washington rounded out the top five, while Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Arkansas completed the top 10.

In Division II, North Georgia is No. 1 for the fifth straight time, receiving all 19 first-place votes and 475 points in the process.

Here’s a look at the Bushnell/Golfweek men’s college golf coaches polls for March 1:

Division I

Rank Team Points Previous 1 Auburn (11) 462 2 2 North Carolina (6) 453 1 3 Vanderbilt (2) 448 3 4 Arizona State 393 4 5 Washington 378 5 6 Ole Miss 351 8 7 Tennessee 343 6 8 Arizona 326 10 9 Oklahoma 316 15 10 Arkansas 299 7 11 Georgia Tech 286 9 12 Virginia 269 11 13 Florida State 263 12 14 Texas Tech 221 23 15 Florida 212 19 16 East Tennessee State 195 13 17 Illinois 179 16 18 California 142 22 19 New Mexico 134 18 20 Texas 113 21 21 Alabama 90 14 22 Mississippi State 86 17 23 Duke 55 T-24 24 North Florida 51 T-24 25 Oregon 46 20

Receiving votes: Texas A&M (23), Ohio State (13), Georgia (8), Chattanooga (6), Notre Dame (4), Oklahoma State (3), Louisville (2), Purdue (2), Clemson (1), San Diego State (1), Wisconsin (1).

Division II

Rank Team Points Previous 1 North Georgia (19) 475 1 2 Lincoln Memorial 430 2 3 Georgia Southwestern 426 5 4 Grand Valley State 387 4 5 Lee 371 3 6 South Carolina Aiken 329 14 7 Florida Southern 326 7 8 Saint Leo 321 11 T-9 Colorado Christian 318 9 T-9 Oklahoma Christian 318 6 11 Colorado State Pueblo 301 8 12 Lander 277 12 13 Texas-Permian Basin 220 13 14 Henderson State 215 10 15 Columbus State 205 19 16 Midwestern State 185 16 17 West Florida 162 15 18 Nova Southeastern 144 17 19 Dallas Baptist 114 RV 20 Colorado School of Mines 99 21 21 Barton 95 24 22 Coker 88 23 23 Central Oklahoma 51 18 24 Ferris State 38 20 25 Chico State 37 22

Receiving votes: Colorado Mesa (36), Cal State Monterey Bay (29), Lenoir Rhyne (27), Cal State East Bay (22), Tampa (16), Newberry (15), Carson-Newman (14), Shorter (12), Barry (10), Central Missouri (9), Indianapolis (9), Cal State San Marcos (7), Rollins (7), Sonoma State (5), Flagler (4), Lynn (3), Wayne State (MI) (3), West Georgia (3), Missouri S&T (2), Southern Arkansas (2), South Carolina Beaufort (2), West Texas A&M (2), McKendree (1), Missouri-St. Louis (1), Virginia Union (1), Western New Mexico (1).

Division III

Rank Team Points Previous 1 Methodist (13) 325 1 2 Emory 312 2 3 Oglethorpe 293 3 4 Illinois Wesleyan 274 4 5 Lynchburg 272 5 6 Carnegie Mellon 257 6 7 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 253 7 8 Bethel (MN) 228 8 9 Saint John’s (MN) 197 T-10 10 Washington & Lee 188 9 11 Aurora 186 13 12 Sewanee 182 T-10 13 Babson 176 12 14 Texas-Dallas 143 16 15 Wittenberg 133 T-14 16 Averett 132 T-14 17 Pomona-Pitzer 131 17 18 Christopher Newport 105 18 19 Wisconsin-Eau Claire 82 20 20 Huntingdon 76 19 21 Guilford 58 21 22 RPI 47 22 23 Trinity (CT) 44 23 24 Greensboro 22 24 25 Kenyon 21 RV

Receiving votes: Rochester (17), California Lutheran (16), LeTourneau (16), Gustavus Adolphus (14), Piedmont (7), La Verne (5), Redlands (4), Hampden-Sydney (3), Willamette (3), Gettysburg (2), Grinnell (1).

NAIA

Rank Team Points Previous 1 Dalton State (6) 246 1 2 Keiser (4) 244 2 3 British Columbia 225 T-3 4 OUAZ 222 T-3 5 Wayland Baptist 210 5 6 Texas Wesleyan 189 11 7 Lindsey Wilson 174 7 8 Truett McConnell 166 6 9 Coastal Georgia 162 13 10 Cumberland (TN) 160 8 11 Bellevue 144 10 12 Southeastern (FL) 138 16 13 Campbellsville 129 12 14 William Carey 108 T-14 15 Oklahoma City 101 T-14 T-16 Lawrence Tech 98 18 T-16 Point 98 9 18 Houston-Victoria 92 17 19 Southwestern Christian 50 19 20 Ave Maria 49 T-23 21 MidAmerica Nazarene 45 21 22 Webber International 39 RV 23 Morningside 25 25 T-24 Lewis-Clark State 24 RV T-24 Victoria – BC 24 RV

Receiving votes: The Master’s (21), Reinhardt (14), Cumberlands (KY) (13), Taylor (11), Northwestern Ohio (9), Faulkner (8), Mount Mercy (4), Roosevelt (3), Northwestern (IA) (2), Southern Oregon (2), Tennessee Wesleyan (1).

NJCAA

Division I

Rank Team Points Previous 1 Midland (1) 58 1 T-2 Odessa (4) 53 3 T-2 New Mexico JC (1) 53 4 4 Indian Hills 52 2 5 Hutchinson 44 5 6 Central Alabama 32 8 7 McLennan 25 9 8 Dodge City 23 6 9 Ranger 22 7 10 Western Texas 15 10

Receiving votes: Eastern Florida State (6), Iowa Western (2).

Division II

Rank Team Points Previous 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast (4) 40 1 2 South Mountain 34 2 3 Parkland 30 3 4 Kirkwood 28 4 5 Roane State 25 5 6 Des Moines Area 21 6 7 Meridian 14 7 8 East Central 11 9 9 Iowa Central 8 8 T-10 Jones 3 NR T-10 Mesa 3 RV

Receiving votes: Alexandria College (2), Southwest Mississippi (1).

