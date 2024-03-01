Auburn moves into top spot in Bushnell/Golfweek men’s college golf coaches poll for March 1
The Bushnell/Golfweek Division I coaches poll has a new No. 1 for the first time in 2023-24: Auburn.
After the Tigers stormed to finish second in the Southern Highlands Collegiate on Feb. 27, they received 11 first-place votes and 462 points, nine more than five-time previous No. 1 North Carolina (six first-place votes and 453 points).
Vanderbilt (two first-place votes), Arizona State and Washington rounded out the top five, while Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Arkansas completed the top 10.
In Division II, North Georgia is No. 1 for the fifth straight time, receiving all 19 first-place votes and 475 points in the process.
Here’s a look at the Bushnell/Golfweek men’s college golf coaches polls for March 1:
Division I
Rank
Team
Points
Previous
1
Auburn (11)
462
2
2
North Carolina (6)
453
1
3
Vanderbilt (2)
448
3
4
Arizona State
393
4
5
Washington
378
5
6
Ole Miss
351
8
7
Tennessee
343
6
8
Arizona
326
10
9
Oklahoma
316
15
10
Arkansas
299
7
11
Georgia Tech
286
9
12
Virginia
269
11
13
Florida State
263
12
14
Texas Tech
221
23
15
Florida
212
19
16
East Tennessee State
195
13
17
Illinois
179
16
18
California
142
22
19
New Mexico
134
18
20
Texas
113
21
21
Alabama
90
14
22
Mississippi State
86
17
23
Duke
55
T-24
24
North Florida
51
T-24
25
Oregon
46
20
Receiving votes: Texas A&M (23), Ohio State (13), Georgia (8), Chattanooga (6), Notre Dame (4), Oklahoma State (3), Louisville (2), Purdue (2), Clemson (1), San Diego State (1), Wisconsin (1).
Division II
Rank
Team
Points
Previous
1
North Georgia (19)
475
1
2
Lincoln Memorial
430
2
3
Georgia Southwestern
426
5
4
Grand Valley State
387
4
5
Lee
371
3
6
South Carolina Aiken
329
14
7
Florida Southern
326
7
8
Saint Leo
321
11
T-9
Colorado Christian
318
9
T-9
Oklahoma Christian
318
6
11
Colorado State Pueblo
301
8
12
Lander
277
12
13
Texas-Permian Basin
220
13
14
Henderson State
215
10
15
Columbus State
205
19
16
Midwestern State
185
16
17
West Florida
162
15
18
Nova Southeastern
144
17
19
Dallas Baptist
114
RV
20
Colorado School of Mines
99
21
21
Barton
95
24
22
Coker
88
23
23
Central Oklahoma
51
18
24
Ferris State
38
20
25
Chico State
37
22
Receiving votes: Colorado Mesa (36), Cal State Monterey Bay (29), Lenoir Rhyne (27), Cal State East Bay (22), Tampa (16), Newberry (15), Carson-Newman (14), Shorter (12), Barry (10), Central Missouri (9), Indianapolis (9), Cal State San Marcos (7), Rollins (7), Sonoma State (5), Flagler (4), Lynn (3), Wayne State (MI) (3), West Georgia (3), Missouri S&T (2), Southern Arkansas (2), South Carolina Beaufort (2), West Texas A&M (2), McKendree (1), Missouri-St. Louis (1), Virginia Union (1), Western New Mexico (1).
Division III
Rank
Team
Points
Previous
1
Methodist (13)
325
1
2
Emory
312
2
3
Oglethorpe
293
3
4
Illinois Wesleyan
274
4
5
Lynchburg
272
5
6
Carnegie Mellon
257
6
7
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
253
7
8
Bethel (MN)
228
8
9
Saint John’s (MN)
197
T-10
10
Washington & Lee
188
9
11
Aurora
186
13
12
Sewanee
182
T-10
13
Babson
176
12
14
Texas-Dallas
143
16
15
Wittenberg
133
T-14
16
Averett
132
T-14
17
Pomona-Pitzer
131
17
18
Christopher Newport
105
18
19
Wisconsin-Eau Claire
82
20
20
Huntingdon
76
19
21
Guilford
58
21
22
RPI
47
22
23
Trinity (CT)
44
23
24
Greensboro
22
24
25
Kenyon
21
RV
Receiving votes: Rochester (17), California Lutheran (16), LeTourneau (16), Gustavus Adolphus (14), Piedmont (7), La Verne (5), Redlands (4), Hampden-Sydney (3), Willamette (3), Gettysburg (2), Grinnell (1).
NAIA
Rank
Team
Points
Previous
1
Dalton State (6)
246
1
2
Keiser (4)
244
2
3
British Columbia
225
T-3
4
OUAZ
222
T-3
5
Wayland Baptist
210
5
6
Texas Wesleyan
189
11
7
Lindsey Wilson
174
7
8
Truett McConnell
166
6
9
Coastal Georgia
162
13
10
Cumberland (TN)
160
8
11
Bellevue
144
10
12
Southeastern (FL)
138
16
13
Campbellsville
129
12
14
William Carey
108
T-14
15
Oklahoma City
101
T-14
T-16
Lawrence Tech
98
18
T-16
Point
98
9
18
Houston-Victoria
92
17
19
Southwestern Christian
50
19
20
Ave Maria
49
T-23
21
MidAmerica Nazarene
45
21
22
Webber International
39
RV
23
Morningside
25
25
T-24
Lewis-Clark State
24
RV
T-24
Victoria – BC
24
RV
Receiving votes: The Master’s (21), Reinhardt (14), Cumberlands (KY) (13), Taylor (11), Northwestern Ohio (9), Faulkner (8), Mount Mercy (4), Roosevelt (3), Northwestern (IA) (2), Southern Oregon (2), Tennessee Wesleyan (1).
NJCAA
Division I
Rank
Team
Points
Previous
1
Midland (1)
58
1
T-2
Odessa (4)
53
3
T-2
New Mexico JC (1)
53
4
4
Indian Hills
52
2
5
Hutchinson
44
5
6
Central Alabama
32
8
7
McLennan
25
9
8
Dodge City
23
6
9
Ranger
22
7
10
Western Texas
15
10
Receiving votes: Eastern Florida State (6), Iowa Western (2).
Division II
Rank
Team
Points
Previous
1
Mississippi Gulf Coast (4)
40
1
2
South Mountain
34
2
3
Parkland
30
3
4
Kirkwood
28
4
5
Roane State
25
5
6
Des Moines Area
21
6
7
Meridian
14
7
8
East Central
11
9
9
Iowa Central
8
8
T-10
Jones
3
NR
T-10
Mesa
3
RV
Receiving votes: Alexandria College (2), Southwest Mississippi (1).