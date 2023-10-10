Auburn moves up to No. 29 in ESPN FPI following bye week

The Auburn Tigers did not play a football game this week, but they have moved up three spots in the ESPN Football Power Index, improving to No. 29.

The Tigers leapfrogged the UCF Knights, Kentucky Wildcats, and TCU Horned Frogs after each team lost in week 6.

The FPI ranks each college football team by a variety of factors; Strength of record, strength of schedule, offensive efficiency, defensive efficiency, and overall efficiency.

Here is where Auburn ranks in each category ahead of their matchup vs. LSU on Saturday.

Overall Ranking: No. 29

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Auburn is coming off a heartbreaking loss to top-ranked UGA a week ago.

The offense finally showed some signs of life in that game, as the Tigers were the first team since the 2018 LSU Tigers to rush for over 200 yards against the Georgia defense.

Auburn’s defense was great until the final quarter, when Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and tight end Brock Bowers took over the game and led UGA to a win.

The Auburn secondary will have it’s hands full again this week when they face the dynamic duo of three-time SEC offensive player of the week Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers .

Strength of Record: No. 37

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The bye week was kind to Auburn in the strength of record category, as the Tigers off-week allowed them to jump up four spots.

The Tigers have a chance to get a major boost in their ranking if they can upset 20th ranked LSU in Death Valley.

Strength of Schedule: No. 17

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Auburn also fell in strength of schedule following the bye, dropping six spots from No.11 to No.17.

The Tigers have three ranked opponents left on their schedule; LSU this week, Ole Miss the week after, and Alabama in the Iron Bowl to end the regular season.

Overall Efficiency: No. 35

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

The last time we saw Auburn on the football field, they were fairly efficient.

The Auburn run game looked good, the offensive line didn’t commit a penalty, and the Tigers nearly upset Georgia.

Unfortunately, the passing attack still left a lot to be desired, and the team will need it to be better in the second half of the season if they’d like to improve in this category.

Offensive Efficiency: No. 89

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

The Tigers fell one spot in offensive efficiency over the bye.

They should be able to improve on this number against an LSU defense that has allowed 94 points their opponents over the last two weeks and 29 PPG to opponents this season.

Defensive Efficiency: No. 11

Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Between Jaylin Simpson, Eugene Asante, DJ James, and an improved front seven, the Auburn offense has been one of the best in the country.

They’ll have their hands full this week against the LSU Tigers who come in averaging 45 points and just under 550 yards per game.

