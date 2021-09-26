Auburn moves up in latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Despite struggling against Georgia State, the Auburn Tigers move up to number 22 in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. They were ranked 23 a week ago.

The Tigers are one of eight teams from the SEC in this week’s poll. Auburn plays five of those teams on their schedule this year.

The Tigers host top ranked Alabama and second ranked Georgia. They also play 11th ranked Arkansas, 12th ranked Ole Miss, and 13th ranked Texas A&M.

Penn State is now ranked 6th. Auburn lost to the Nittany Lions 28-20 earlier in the year.

Here’s a full look at the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 4-0 1,624 (64) – 2 Georgia 4-0 1,558 (1) – 3 Oregon 4-0 1,467 +1 4 Oklahoma 4-0 1,395 -1 5 Iowa 4-0 1,319 +1 6 Penn State 4-0 1,286 +2 7 Notre Dame 4-0 1,187 +3 8 Cincinnati 3-0 1,185 +1 9 Florida 3-1 1,101 +2 10 Ohio State 3-1 1,030 +2 11 Arkansas 4-0 1,016 +7 12 Ole Miss 3-0 916 +1 13 Texas A&M 3-1 744 -8 14 Michigan 4-0 674 +5 15 BYU 4-0 670 +1 16 Michigan State 4-0 583 +5 16 Coastal Carolina 4-0 583 +1 18 Oklahoma State 4-0 459 +4 19 Clemson 2-2 389 -12 20 UCLA 3-1 312 +4 21 Fresno State 4-1 251 +4 22 Auburn 3-1 244 +1 23 Kentucky 4-0 179 +4 24 Baylor 4-0 134 +18 25 Wake Forest 4-0 119 +14

Others receiving votes:

No. 14 Iowa State; No. 15 Wisconsin; No. 20 North Carolina. Texas 101; Boston College 91; NC State 70; San Diego State 69; Maryland 59; Wisconsin 56; Southern Methodist 54; Virginia Tech 39; Louisiana State 36; Iowa State 31; Army 23; Arizona State 12; Texas-San Antonio 11; Liberty 11; North Carolina 10; Central Florida 9; Oregon State 7; UL Lafayette 3; Appalachian State 3; Louisville 2; Indiana 2; Wyoming 1.