Auburn moves up in latest NCAA USA TODAY re-rank
The college football season is finally here and that means we have actual football to base our rankings on. As he does every week, USA TODAY’s Paul Myerberg re-ranked all NCAA teams from 1-131 and Auburn made a slight move up in this week’s edition.
The Tigers moved up one spot to No. 61 after beating Mercer 42-16 to open their season Saturday. The move makes them the 11th highest-ranked SEC team. They are ahead of Missouri (No. 64), South Carolina (No. 70), and Vanderbilt (No. 106).
Auburn’s two biggest rivals — Alabama and Georgia —sit atop the rankings at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
Auburn will have another chance to move up in the rankings Saturday when they host the San Jose State Spartans in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The get is set to start at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be on ESPNU.
Here is the ranking of each SEC team:
No. 1 Alabama
No. 2 Georgia
No. 8 Texas A&M
No. 13 Florida
No. 18 Arkansas
No. 23 Kentucky
No. 26 Ole Miss
No. 35 Tennessee
No. 45 Mississippi State
No. 53 LSU
No. 61 Auburn
No. 64 Missouri
No. 70 South Carolina
No. 106 Vanderbilt
