Auburn moves up in latest NCAA USA TODAY re-rank

The college football season is finally here and that means we have actual football to base our rankings on. As he does every week, USA TODAY’s Paul Myerberg re-ranked all NCAA teams from 1-131 and Auburn made a slight move up in this week’s edition.

The Tigers moved up one spot to No. 61 after beating Mercer 42-16 to open their season Saturday. The move makes them the 11th highest-ranked SEC team. They are ahead of Missouri (No. 64), South Carolina (No. 70), and Vanderbilt (No. 106).

Auburn’s two biggest rivals — Alabama and Georgia —sit atop the rankings at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

Auburn will have another chance to move up in the rankings Saturday when they host the San Jose State Spartans in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The get is set to start at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be on ESPNU.

Here is the ranking of each SEC team:

No. 1 Alabama

No. 2 Georgia

No. 8 Texas A&M

No. 13 Florida

No. 18 Arkansas

No. 23 Kentucky

No. 26 Ole Miss

No. 35 Tennessee

No. 45 Mississippi State

No. 53 LSU

No. 61 Auburn

No. 64 Missouri

No. 70 South Carolina

No. 106 Vanderbilt

List

A look at which Auburn Tigers graded the best, worst against Mercer

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire