Who was Auburn’s most productive true freshman in 2023?

Auburn hired Hugh Freeze in November of 2022, and he immediately got to work.

Freeze saved a class that was destined to finish below No. 60 in 247Sports rankings and brought them up to No. 19 following the February signing day.

Freeze’s efforts led to Auburn fans coining the phrase “flipmas”, as he snagged several key recruits from other programs such as Florida State, Ohio State, Miami, and Michigan State. A total of 18 high school recruits signed with Auburn as part of the 2023 signing class, with several earning key playing time throughout the season.

How many of Auburn’s 2023 high school signees made an impact on the season? Here is a look back at the 2023 recruiting haul, organized by their 247Sports ranking.

Keldrick Faulk

Keldric Faulk became Auburn’s top signee after flipping from Florida State to Auburn ahead of signing day. He appeared in all 12 games for Auburn during the 2023 season, playing in 403 snaps. He ended the regular season with 32 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 13 hurries.

Kayin Lee

Kayin Lee is another player that saw significant playing time this season in the Auburn secondary. Lee played in 12 games and made 17 tackles with five pass breakups. Opposing receivers caught 13-of-24 passes thrown while being covered by Lee for a catch rate of 54.2.

Four-star safety Tyler Scott only played in one game this season, playing nine snaps in Auburn’s 45-13 win over Samford on Sept. 16. He did not record any stats in the game, and will be eligible to redshirt.

Jeremiah Cobb

Four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb played a key role in Auburn’s run game this season. He rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown in 10 games this season. According to PFF data, he earned an additional 96 yards after contact and had five runs of 10 yards or greater.

Connor Lew

Connor Lew only played in nine games this season, but was Auburn’s highest-graded lineman when it came to pass blocking. He earned an 81.9 from PFF after just three pressures in 365 snaps at center.

Sylvester Smith

Sylvester Smith is another player who is eligible for redshirt status after appearing in two games this season. His most productive game was against Samford on Sept. 16, when he participated in 15 snaps. In the game, he did not allow a completion in two attempts.

Terrance Love

Terrance Love has lost his redshirt status after participating in nine games this season. He saw the field for a total of 42 snaps and recorded six tackles with one pass breakup as a safety.

Colton Hood

Colton Hood was used sparingly during the 2023 season. Pro Football Focus shows that Hood played in 11 total snaps over three games this season, which makes him eligible to redshirt.

JC Hart

JC Hart, a local product from Loachapoka High School, played in the Samford game this season for a total of 11 plays.

Tyler Johnson

Tyler Johnson appeared in three games this season, playing all 36 snaps at left tackle. He allowed just one pressure this season.

Brenton Williams

Opelika native Brenton Williams appeared in two games this season on the defensive line, totaling 11 snaps.

Freshmen that did not record playing time this season

QB Hank Brown

DL Stephen Johnson

OL Bradyn Joiner

OL Clay Weiden

CB CJ Johnson

DL Wilky Denaud

DL Darron Reed Jr.

