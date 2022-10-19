Auburn Morning Rush: Tigers player signs with Panthers, Auburn practice gets visitor

Happy Wednesday, Auburn fans — it’s Morning Rush day.

Well, every weekday is Morning Rush day, but that doesn’t mean we here at Auburn Wire don’t have some new tidbits for you. Today, a former Auburn linebacker gets signed to another team in the NFL and will remain in the NFC, the basketball team gets a visitor at practice with plenty of head coaching experience (and the team also killed in on social media reactions last year, apparently) and one of Auburn’s men’s golfers was recognized in the national rankings for individual collegiate golfers this year.

Chandler Wooten signs with Panthers

Former Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten has found a new home.

Wooten, who played with the Arizona Cardinals during the preseason, signed with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday off the Cardinals practice squad. Wooten helps the Panthers with linebacker depth after injuries to Frankie Luvu and Cory Littleton, and he’ll get a chance to prove himself in Carolina and add on to his preseason interception during his first year in the NFL.

Seth Greenberg visits Auburn practice

The Tigers basketball team had a guest at practice today.

Seth Greenberg, two-time ACC coach of the year and current ESPN basketball analyst, stopped by Auburn’s practice to watch [autotag]Bruce Pearl[/autotag]’s squad prepare for a college basketball season where the Tigers have been ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll. Pearl will likely try to apply any wisdom Greenberg had for him to this year’s campaign, where he’ll try to maintain Auburn’s success despite the departure of [autotag]Jabari Smith[/autotag].

Tigers basketball drew social media engagement in 2021

And speaking of Jabari Smith, it’s likely he had a lot to do with our next subject.

SkullSparks announced that the Auburn Tigers drew some of the most engagement on social media across any college basketball team in 2021, coming in sixth place just behind Kentucky with 215,000 interactions. Auburn fans are very passionate about the Tigers and a regular-season SEC championship does wonders for visibility, so the honor should come as no surprise.

NCAA men's basketball programs generating the most interactions on official team social accounts in September 2022. https://t.co/VIP8mcorJ6 pic.twitter.com/igYTuUXsJs — SkullSparks (@SkullSparks) October 18, 2022

Auburn golfer makes Sagarin top 40 rankings

The Auburn men’s golf team is getting some props.

Tigers sophomore Evan Vo was ranked No. 40 in Jeff Sagarin’s Golfweek ratings for individual collegiate athletes, making him the highest-ranked Auburn Tiger on the list among two golfers. Vo has six wins and four losses against other golfers in the Top 25 of Sagarin’s rankings.

