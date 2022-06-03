Auburn Morning Rush: Harsin supports SEC transfer deadline, big recruiting weekend

It is going to be a busy weekend on the Plains.

Bryan Harsin and the rest of the SEC coaches are in Florida for the annual spring meetings. And there is a divide on a proposed rule change regarding the deadline surrounding intraconference transfers.

This weekend Auburn will be packed with visitors as several key targets are taking official visits to check out the campus and meet with the coaching staff.

If they have some free time as they may want to swing by Plainsman Park as Auburn will play host to FSU, UCLA, and Southeastern Louisiana in the NCAA regional.

Here are the top news stories you need to know as you start your Friday.

If it ain't broke don't fix it

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

While there are far fewer restrictions around transferring in today’s college football, the SEC still has one important one about intraconference transfers.

Currently, if a player transfers within the SEC they must have entered the portal by Feb. 1 to be immediately eligible. Nick Saban and Alabama would like to push the deadline back to May 1. That is the same date as the NCAA’s deadline for transfers outside the SEC.

Harsin thinks the current deadline works just well and does not need to be adjusted.

“I didn’t think what we did this year was a bad model,” Harsin told Bennett Durando of the Montgomery Advertiser. “And we had that discussion before. … We’ve met on this stuff before. We’ve had conversations about some of the rules that are in place right now. There’s reasons why we did it. And I think they were thought out. I thought there were good reasons why, and it wasn’t just for a one-year deal. It was really like, this could be the model for some time. I don’t think that’s a bad model that we have.”

He is not the only one against the change, Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin and Georgia’s Kirby Smart have also pushed back on the proposal.

Several top recruits coming to Auburn

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn is looking to add to its 2023 recruiting class, which currently has three members, and will have a great chance to do so this weekend.

Story continues

Auburn will be hosting several of their top targets in the cycle, including quarterback Brock Glenn, offensive tackle Jamall Jarrett and more. This is a chance for Auburn to make progress with these recruits as they look to add more talented players to the 2023 class.

[listicle id=48270]

Auburn set to open regional against Southeastern

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Auburn is hosting a regional for the fifth time in program history and the first time since 2010. They are currently riding a six-game winning streak at regionals. They will look to add another win Friday against Southeastern Louisiana. Here is a quick overview of UCLA, FSU, and Southeastern Louisiana.

FSU

Record: 33-23, 15-15 ACC

Team Batting Average: .263

Team ERA: 4.08

UCLA

Record: 38-22, 19-11 Pac-12

Team Batting Average: .278

Team ERA: 3.99

Southeastern Louisiana

Record: 30-29, 14-10 Southland

Team Batting Average: .251

Team ERA: 5.99

Tigers Twitter Roundup

. @bojackson's bio from the @AuburnBaseball media guide his freshman year is the most athletically sick thing e-v-e-r. It's been my Inspiration for the past two years. Still dazzling/breathtaking to read. Best athlete ever—not sure there's a close second. [Book drops 10.4] pic.twitter.com/W8i90gJH95 — Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) June 2, 2022

The prep work is done. It's time to play some postseason baseball!#WarEagle | @NCAABaseball pic.twitter.com/KjM9FtWMiI — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) June 2, 2022

🍯🦡 Hit that RT and help us wish our dude @Rip_quan5 a Happy Birthday! 🥳🎉🥳🎉🥳🎉#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/gim8Aav6vw — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) June 2, 2022

1

1