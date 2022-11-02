Auburn Morning Rush: Football players nominated for awards, gymnastics sells out

It’s another Wednesday in football season, Auburn fans.

It’s also the first game week without head coach Bryan Harsin at the helm, but that doesn’t mean that all Auburn football news this week has to be bad optics and gloomy futures. In fact, two Auburn football players have been nominated for awards amidst the chaos of the week. On top of that, Auburn gymnastics should expect full crowds for the 2022-23 season and the Auburn cross country team is being recognized for its SEC-best athletes.

Check out the newest Auburn news for this edition of the Morning Rush below on Auburn Tigers Wire:

Owen Pappoe named as Butkus Award semifinalist

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Owen Pappoe has been recognized as being among the best linebackers in the country.

Pappoe was named as a semifinalist for the 2022 Butkus Award on Tuesday, an award given out to the best linebacker in Division I college football. Although Pappoe has some stiff competition, making it to the semifinals is a testament to his production on this year’s Auburn defense. Pappoe has had 34 solo tackles and two forced fumbles on the year.

One of the best linebackers in the country 🏆@TheFreak is named a semifinalist for the 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗕𝘂𝘁𝗸𝘂𝘀 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 📰 https://t.co/aQzDEfkmUm pic.twitter.com/Mz4mmtkk4T — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 1, 2022

(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

In other award news, Auburn long snapper Jacob Quattlebaum is getting some recognition of his own.

Quattlebaum was announced as a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to the best player in college football that started as a walk-on. Quattlebaum has been with the team since 2021 and currently starts for the team as its long snapper.

Story continues

From walk-on to impact player💥@jacob_qbaum50 has been honored as a 𝗕𝘂𝗿𝗹𝘀𝘄𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗵𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗲! pic.twitter.com/e7HV8YY199 — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 1, 2022

Auburn gymnastics sells out season tickets

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Fans want more of Suni Lee and the Auburn Tigers.

Lee helped the team make an improbable run to gymnastics’ Final Four, and it seems that the Auburn faithful are ready to see it again — the team announced on Wednesday that season tickets had sold out for the upcoming gymnastics season, but that single-match tickets will be available soon.

Gonna be a fun year in Neville Arena. 😎 Standing Room Only single meet tickets will go on sale December 1!#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/FKE6dv8vC9 — Auburn Gymnastics (@AuburnGym) November 1, 2022

Auburn cross country runners get All-SEC nods

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn cross country can boast three All-SEC nods.

Three runners — Ryan Kinnae, Gene Coetzee and Joseph Perry — were given All-SEC commendations on Wednesday. Kinnae was named to the All-SEC Second Team and Coetzee and Perry were named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire