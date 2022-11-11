Auburn Morning Rush: Cadillac Williams appears on Tiger Talk, Five Tigers invited to Senior Bowl

It is nearly time for the weekend. But before then and the return of Auburn football to the Plains, we have to make it through Friday.

This edition starts with interim head coach Cadillac Williams appearing on Tiger Talk and talking about how he expects to have plenty of former teammates in attendance for the game against Texas A&M.

Williams also had the chance to let veterans Derick Hall, Eku Leota, Owen Pappoe, Nehemiah Pritchett, and DJ James know that they had been invited to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and did so in memorable fashion.

Finally, Auburn’s equestrian team will host the Texas A&M Aggies Friday in a top 5 matchup.

Cadillac Williams expects '25-30' former teamates to attend Texas A&M game

Williams will be making his home head coaching debut with some familiar faces by his side. On his guest appearance on the Tiger Talk radio show, he said he expects 25-30 of his former teammates to be in attendance.

“I will have a lot of former teammates, up to 25 to 30 guys there,” said Williams, “When I address the team those guys are going to be in the locker room and our team is going to be there to see those guys. They were trailblazers that kind of built this place that know what that ‘work, hard work’ is about.”

WATCH: Five Auburn Tigers will get to attend the Senior Bowl

Derick Hall, Eku Leota, Owen Pappoe, Nehemiah Pritchett, and DJ James received their invites to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in a special way.

Head coach Cadillac Williams announced that they had been invited and they were then showered with Reese’s cups.

Hall has 54 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, an interception, and two forced fumbles. Pappoe leads Auburn with 70 tackles, 1.0 sacks, and has forced two fumbles.

James, who is from Mobile, Alabama, has 12 tackles on the season and has broken up seven passes. Pritchett has 28 tackles and has broken up five passes.

Leota is out for the rest of the season but made 17 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks in five games.

No. 4 Equestrian to host No. 5 Texas A&M

Auburn’s No. 4 ranked equestrian team is set to host rival No. 5 Texas A&M Friday at the Auburn University Equestrian Center.

“I’m looking forward to facing one of our rivals in front of the Auburn Family tomorrow,” head coach Greg Williams said. “Texas A&M are the national and SEC runners up from last year and will be tough competitors. Our team is riding great this year so this will be a good time to come and see them take on a fierce opponent.”

Auburn leads the series 25-7 and has won 16 of the last 18 meetings and is a perfect 12-0 at home. The Tigers topped them 11-8 in the 2022 SEC Championship match to win their fourth-straight conference title.

The match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT and admission is free.

