Auburn in the mix to land JUCO OL Seth Wilfred

Auburn football coaches were very active this weekend as they hosted several recruits from junior college and the transfer portal for official visits.

Among those was JUCO offensive lineman Seth Wilfred, who left Auburn feeling pleased with his visit.

After his visit, he spoke with Caleb Jones of Rivals about his time on the Plains. Wilfred says that he was pleased with the community and atmosphere that Auburn presents, and he likes the idea of playing football under head coach Hugh Freeze and offensive line coach Jake Thornton.

How high is Auburn on his list of possible destinations?

“(Auburn is) Definitely pretty high on my list,” Wilfred said in an interview with Rivals. “The atmosphere you can’t really match it with anything else, it’s a really great place and I love it here.”

Before visiting Auburn, Wilfred visited Houston. He is also set to visit Iowa State next weekend before signing on Dec. 20 according to Jones.

Wilfred is a 6-6, 295 pound offensive lineman from Snow College in Ephraim, Utah. If he were to choose Auburn, Jones feels that Wilfred will be best suited as an offensive tackle.

