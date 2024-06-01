Auburn Men’s Golf returns home as National Champions

AUBURN (WRBL) – It might be summer break at Auburn, but it was a celebration at Toomer’s Corner as the Auburn Family celebrated the first-ever National Championship for the Men’s Golf program. The Tigers defeated Florida State Wednesday night in Carlsbad, CA to win the championship. You can hear from Head Coach Nick Clinard and the team in the video player above.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.