To the surprise of no one, Auburn is a massive underdog in the Iron Bowl according to the opening odds released by BetMGM.

The Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) opened as 21.5-point underdogs against the Alabama Crimson Tide, a game they have to win to become bowl eligible.

Auburn is currently riding a two-game winning streak and looks like a different team since Cadillac Williams took over the program. The biggest change is in the ground game, both Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter have rushed for over 100 yards in the last two games.

Alabama (9-2) has won the last two Iron Bowls, pulling off a last-minute touchdown drive to force overtime last year before winning 24-22 in overtime.

Here are the early betting lines for the game.

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Auburn + 21.5

Over-under: 48.5

Auburn Money Line: +950

Alabama Money Line: -2000

Advice and Prediction

Auburn is feeling better after a 41-17 win over Western Kentucky last week and is looking to shock Alabama in Tuscaloosa Saturday.

The Tigers have looked like an improved team over the past two weeks and will be looking to win in Tuscaloosa for the first time since Cam Newton’s heroics in 2010. While Auburn has undeniably looked better over the past two weeks, Alabama is by far the best team they have played and it will be a much tougher test.

The Tigers have been outscored 228-90 in their last five trips to Tuscaloosa and Saturday could be another long day.

Prediction: Alabama 45, Auburn 24

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire