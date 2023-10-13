Auburn is ‘making a push’ for UCF TE commit Kylan Fox

Auburn already has one tight end commit in Martavious Collins but the Tigers have been looking for a second to pair with him and they may have found their guy.

Kylan Fox is a four-star prospect and despite committing to Gus Malzahn and UCF back in July, other programs never stopped recruiting him and it’s now Auburn’s turn.

According to On3’s Chad Simmons, the Tigers are “making a push for Fox” and “UCF is still the team to beat, but things are heating up with Auburn.”

While it is always hard to flip a player, Hugh Freeze and his staff have shown a knack for it and they will have several chances to make their pitch to the 6-foot-5, 202-pounder. He is set to officially visit the Plains on Oct. 21 to watch Auburn play Ole Miss and will officially visit for the Iron Bowl on Nov. 25, per Simmons.

Fox is the No. 359 overall player and No. 22 tight end in the On3 industry ranking. The Loganville product is also the No. 39 player from Georgia.

