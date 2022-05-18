Auburn makes top six for four-star DL Darron Reed

Auburn is looking to add talent along the defensive line and they are making progress with a four-star defensive end.

Darron Reed, who is from Columbus, Georgia, announced his top six schools on Wednesday and Auburn made the list. The Tigers will be competing with LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Florida State.

Reed is ranked as the No. 327 overall player and No. 48 defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 30 player from Georgia.

It will be an uphill battle for Auburn to land Reed on July 4, when he is scheduled to make his announcement. There are two Crystal Ball predictions for Reed, one for FSU and one for Ohio State. He also has official visits scheduled with FSU, Clemson, Ohio State, and LSU.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder would certainly help at a position of need for Auburn. Reed projects as a defensive end, a position where Auburn needs to land multiple players in the 2023 recruiting class.

This for you Ma dukes Happy birthday RIP✝️🕊 pic.twitter.com/LNksXbTFjo — Darron Reed (@DarronReed45) May 18, 2022

List