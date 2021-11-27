Auburn makes top eight for 4-star safety Michael Daugherty

Four-star safety Michael Daugherty gave Auburn fans something to be thankful for Thursday afternoon.

Daugherty, a 4-star safety from Loganville, Georgia, announced his top eight schools on Thanksgiving and Auburn made the cut. The Tigers are joined by Louisville, Oregon, LSU, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, and USC.

Glory To The Most High, Still 100% Open-Minded to all Opportunities, but my commitment date is set. 6/22/22 it is. Salute to my Father! 💯 pic.twitter.com/ZLrmQZPY3T — The Golden Child 👼🏾 Michael Daugherty (@mikeygmaco) November 25, 2021

Daugherty is the No. 149 overall prospect and the No. 13 safety in the 247Sports Composite ranking for the 2023 class. While he is still “100% open-minded to all opportunities” he will make his decision on June 22, 2022.

Auburn does not yet have a commitment in the 2023 class, but the addition of Daugherty would go a long way in building the class.

List

Five most important visitors for the Iron Bowl

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.