Auburn makes top 8 for 5-star CB Jahlil Hurley

Jahlil Hurley is one of the top players in the 2023 recruiting class and Auburn has a chance to land the talented corner.

Hurley is the No. 5 cornerback and No. 26 overall recruit nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He announced his top eight schools Sunday and Auburn made the cut with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State and Texas A&M.

The Florence, Alabama product was at Auburn for the Ole Miss game and plans to return for the Iron Bowl. Hurley has good length at 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds and did not allow a completion in man-to-man coverage last season, per AL.com.